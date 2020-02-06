University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a week break, Tom Kerridge was back on our screens last night (Wednesday, February 5th) for his fourth episode of Lose Weight and Get Fit.

And this episode saw him take some rather unusual inspiration from none other than Dr. Seuss.

If you thought green eggs and ham were just stuff of books, think again! Find out how to make Tom’s version of the literary classic here.

Green eggs and ham: Ingredients

This recipe uses shredded ham hock as a healthier alternative to bacon, although Tom says it packs as much punch and flavour!

You will need 4 spring onions, 2 garlic cloves, 2 large handfuls of kale and spinach each, 4 eggs, a splash of single cream (around 25ml), 50g of peas. You will also need salt and pepper to flavour, along with bread (Tom uses wholegrain) and light vegetable spread.

For that extra finesse, Tom uses a grating of parmesan as a garnish. It comes in at just 410 calories per serving!

YUM: Make the Lose Weight and Get Fit Asian pancakes – Tom Kerridge reinvents a favourite

How to make Tom’s recipe – step by step!

Step 1: Whack the shredded ham hock on a baking tray and pop in a preheated oven – around 200 degrees, but watch to see if the temperature is too high, or if the meat is browning too quickly.

Step 2: Finely slice the spring onions and crush the garlic. Pop in a frying man with the melted light vegetable spread and fry until they’ve softened.

Step 3: Remove the stalks from the kale and then finely slice. Add to the pan with the spring onions and fry until they’ve softened once more.

Step 4: While frying, whisk up your eggs in a separate bowl. Season to taste and add the cream. Whisk again.

Step 5: Finely slice the spinach and add to the frying pan – it takes much less time to soften, particularly when sliced.

Step 6: After a minute add the peas.

Step 7: Pour the eggs into the pan and cook for a minute or two. Fold the eggs gently through the green mixture.

Step 8: Remove the ham hock from the oven when it is suitably brown and crispy, in a bacon-esque way. Toast your bread.

Step 9: Time to assemble! Layer up the toast with the green egg mixture then the crispy ham on top. Add a grating of parmesan for some extra umami.

WATCH LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT WITH TOM KERRIDGE WEDNESDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK