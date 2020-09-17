National treasure and Bake Off icon Mary Berry is back on the BBC with a brand new series.

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts launched on Wednesday, September 9th and introduces viewers to a whole batch of new savoury and sweet recipes.

Although Mary is often regarded as the Queen of Cakes, she impresses as much with her dinner recipes. Simple Comfort viewers were drooling over one such meal, as Mary cooked up her Thai-inspired salmon dish in episode 2 (Wednesday, September 16th).

Find out how to make Mary Berry’s grilled salmon with Thai flavours here – full recipe!

Mary Berry’s Thai salmon: Ingredients

There are quite a few ingredients for this Thai-inspired recipe. Although it takes under an hour to cook and cab be made in one pan, there is a bit of prep needed before you get going!

For the recipe you will need 400ml tin coconut milk (full-fat), 2 tbsp Thai red curry paste, 1 red chilli (finely diced), 1 garlic clove, 6cm piece of ginger (peeled and finely chopped), 2 limes, 2 tsp fish sauce, 1 cauliflower, 2 Romano peppers, 3 banana shallots, 2 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 tbsp runny honey, 150g baby courgettes, and finally 6 small salmon fillets with their skins removed.

You will also need a bunch of Thai basil or fresh coriander, plus salt and pepper for seasoning.

EAT WELL FOR LESS : Make Gregg Wallace’s cauliflower pilau recipe

How to make the Simple Comforts salmon recipe

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 220C.

Step 2: Combine the coconut milk, Thai curry paste, diced chilli, crushed garlic, chopped ginger, lime juice and fish sauce in a bowl. Season this with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Break the cauliflower into smaller florets. Deseed then dice the peppers and halve the shallots. Place the vegetables in a large roasting tin. Add 1 tbsp of the sunflower oil and coat the vegetables. Pour over half of the coconut curry mixture, season with salt and pepper again, then pour over the honey. Place the veg in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the vegetables start to brown in colour.

Step 4: Finely slice the courgettes, then combine them with the remaining tablespoon of sunflower oil. Add the courgettes and salmon to the roasting tin, then add the remaining half of the coconut curry mixture. Roast for another 10 minutes, or until the salmon has cooked through.

Step 5: Serve with a garnish of Thai basil or coriander.

WATCH MARY BERRY’S SIMPLE COMFORTS WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK