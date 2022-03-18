MasterChef Junior’s Ivy Childs is ready to turn up the heat in the kitchen













The popular Fox MasterChef spin-off series, MasterChef Junior, has recently returned for its debut of season 8, and fans are hooked already. MasterChef has become a popular franchise across the globe and the 16 American juniors will be competing to impress the judges, Aaron Sanchez, Daphne Oz and the infamous Gordon Ramsey.

Ivy Childs is one of the 16 juniors heading to the kitchen on Thursday 17 March 2022 to compete for the MasterChef trophy and grand prize. Keep reading if you want to find out more about the little chef, including her age as well as her exciting Instagram.

Ivy Childs. Picture: Local ‘MasterChef Junior’ contestant ready to turn up the heat

Meet Ivy Childs

Ivy is one of the competitors cooking her way to the $100,000 prize this season and the chef is only 11 years old. What’s even more shocking is that she was only eight when the show was recorded three years ago and she is already an incredible cook.

Childs was born and is being raised in Darien, Connecticut and is currently in fifth grade at school. Despite being at the start of her education, Ivy already knows what she wants to do with her life, and that’s cook!

Ivy has said she has been into cooking since the moment she was old enough to be allowed in the kitchen and she practically hasn’t left since. Her MasterChef Junior profile said:

I’ve always wanted to be a chef since I could climb up on the counter to help my mom. Ivy Childs, MasterChef

The show gives 16 children between the ages of eight and 13 with a passion for cooking, the opportunity to “show their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges”.

Ivy’s Instagram explored

Ivy has an Instagram account that is supervised by her mom and it shows how expressive and creative the junior chef is. You can find her under the handle, @chefivy.fashionista – you can already tell that food isn’t her own hobby as she clearly has a passion for fashion.

Her Instagram shows her impressive culinary skills in the kitchen as at just 11 years old she is making dishes like rosemary-infused steak and pan-seared ginger chicken – we cant even make beans on toast!

Aside from her cooking, there are a lot of pictures of her with her family, including her older brother George and her late grandad. Ivy also has a lot of pictures with her dog who she admits she is “obsessed” with.

The new season is set to be a good one

There has been a lot of buzz and talk surrounding the new season of MasteCchef Junior as the website released an exciting statement ahead of the debut that said:

This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a doughnut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode until one talented kid is named America’s newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR. MasterChef Junior

Ivy hopes to be the season 8 winner as she already has her sights set on the future and is hoping to use the money to open her own restaurant called Breakfast At Ivy’s.

