









MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing are joined by a new judge this year. Season 15 brings with it Irish chef Anna Haugh. She kicks off this year’s competition with a tricky skills test including the creation of a beurre blanc.

Anna Haugh has had the pleasure of working with big names in the cooking industry during her career including the likes of Gordon Ramsay. She’s now set to judge the contestants on MasterChef The Professionals and has a wealth of knowledge under her belt to do the job as she has a successful restaurant of her own.

Who is Anna?

Anna Haugh is the youngest of four children. She was born in Dublin and said on the show that she thinks “battling with her siblings” is what “set her up for chef life”.

Her beginnings in the cooking world were humble. Anna had a summer job in Jersey and one of her first tasks was opening tins of fruit cocktail.

Once she got a taste for the culinary world, she said she “never looked back”.

She went on to culinary college and later completed an apprenticeship at L’Ecrivain Restaurant in Dublin. Anna then traveled to Paris, and later to London to work for various chefs including Shane Osborn and Philip Howard.

With 34K followers on Instagram, Anna can be found at @haughser.

Anna Haugh joins MasterChef

Speaking on the first episode of MasterChef The Professionals series 15, Anna said: “To be asked to be a judge on MasterChef, it was surreal”.

Anna added that she loves the industry and loves seeing talent blossom and that she aims to be an honest judge.

She also said that she’s “delighted” to be working alongside Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Anna Haugh’s restaurant

Anna is currently Chef Restauranteur at Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, London.

Speaking on MasterChef The Professionals, Anna said: “Myrtle’s gone from strength to strength and I’m really proud of it”.

She opened her restaurant, which was her first solo venture, in 2019. Myrtle serves: “modern European food with an Irish influence” per its Instagram page.

