Celebrity MasterChef is back on BBC One this summer with another batch of British stars. Two heats in and the fans have already found a favourite.

The new series kicked off on Wednesday, July 1st with the first group of celebrities. Across the week, just two made it through to the next round.

The second heat commenced on Wednesday, July 8th and welcomed Phil Daniels, Baga Chipz, Karen Gibson, Dominic Littlewood, and Sam Quek. So far, it looks like Sam and Karen are racing ahead, impressing both John and Gregg in each episode.

But who is Sam? Given her success on the show so far, we thought we’d find out more about the former athlete.

Celebrity MasterChef: Meet Sam

Sam Quek MBE is a 31-year-old former Olympic athlete from The Wirral.

Sam played hockey for Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning the gold medal with her team in a game against the Netherlands. The tense final came down to penalties but Sam and Team GB took the gold. Sam played as a defender.

Her professional hockey career began while studying at university, when she made the national team. Sam was made captain of the England team in 2014, at the age of 25.

Sam Quek: Parents

In Sam’s first Celebrity MasterChef episode (Wednesday, July 8th), she cited her heritage as an inspiration for her market invention dish.

Sam’s father is from Singapore and her mother is from Liverpool, UK. Her parents are called Albert and Marilyn.

Speaking to the judges in the episode, Sam said: “My mum is a Scouser from Liverpool, my dad is from Singapore. Growing up it was all about Asian food, English food.”

Who is Sam Quek’s husband?

Sam Quek is married to Tom Mairs.

Tom is a millionaire property entrepreneur who appeared on The Secret Millionaire back in 2010. The couple got engaged in June 2017 after Tom proposed while they were on holiday in Tenerife.

Sam and Tom tied the knot on Sunday, September 2nd 2018 in lavish ceremony at Chester Racecourse.

