Celebrity MasterChef viewers are intrigued to find out more about series 18 competitor Locksmith and his wife. The BBC cooking show contestant talks of his “missus” during the show as he whips up his best apple crumble. According to Locksmith, his “other half” is to thank for his cooking know-how.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are hosting another series of Celebrity MasterChef in 2023. The dynamic duo are joined by celebrity guest judges including Phil Vickery as well as a fresh batch of celebrity contestants. So, let’s find out more about one of the competitors taking part in the episode 7 heats.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

Who is DJ Locksmith?

DJ Locksmith, AKA Lockie, was born Leon Rolle in Hackney, London.

He’s a member of British drum and bass band Rudimental.

The group is well-known for its huge hits including These Days, Not Giving In, Waiting All Night, and Regardless.

They have collaborated with singers such as Jess Glynne, John Newman, Macklemore, and Ed Sheeran to name a few.

Celebrity MasterChef: Locksmith’s wife

During Celebrity MasterChef series 18 episode 7, Locksmith whips up an apple crumble.

When asked about his inspiration for the dish, the DJ explained that it brings back childhood memories and said that he has watched his wife, Melissa, cook it.

Locksmith appears to keep his family life private when it comes to his social media profile.

He shared a snap of himself with his wife and daughter back in 2022 but his partner doesn’t feature on his profile regularly.

Locksmith has two children

As well as having huge success with his music career, Locksmith is a dad of two.

He and his partner have a son and daughter.

Locksmith often takes to his Instagram page to share snaps of his kids.

In January 2023, he shared that his daughter, Ahreay, turned three years old.

The BBC cooking show contestant also shares posts related to his other passions including fitness and golf on the ‘gram.

He has a fitness app called Unlock by Locksmith and writes in his bio that he’s a “golf addict.”

