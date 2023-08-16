Celebrity MasterChef series 18 kicks off with a whole new host of famous faces in 2023. The BBC cooking series began on Wednesday, August 2. Shelving her usual day job for the kitchen and a MasterChef apron is Sam Fox. The blonde bombshell oozed glamor in her hey-dey so, let’s find out more about her nowadays.

As always, hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode are on hand to guide the celebrities through their MasterChef experience. A variety of celebrity guest judges also feature on the show including Lisa Faulkner and Phil Vickery.

Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef: Meet Sam Fox

Sam Fox is a former glamour model who is set to appear on Celebrity MasterChef series 18 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

She was born in London in 1966 and is now 57 years old.

Sam was not only a Page 3 model, but she also had a career as a singer, too.

She released her first studio album in 1986 called Touch Me, followed by Samantha Fox in 1987, I Wanna Have Some Fun in 1988, Just One Night in 1991, 21st Century Fox in 1997, and Angel with an Attitude in 2005.

Ready to bring her A-Game on Celebrity MasterChef, Sam tells BBC:

“I’ve got quite a good imagination when it comes to cooking because I am a creative person, whether it’s producing or writing songs, or whether it’s planning videos, choreography and stuff like that.”

Sam found fame at 16

At the age of 16, Sam found fame as a Page 3 model with The Sun.

She was the youngest ever Page 3 girl at the time and was immediately signed to a five-year contract, which she explains no one else had been offered, in an interview with Fabulous Magazine.

Reflecting on her glamour modelling days, Sam explained that her photos were “tasteful,” and models like her and Linda Lusardi were “girls next door.”

Sam added: “We all smiled, we never tried to look sexy. Unfortunately, that look has just disappeared.”

Celebrity MasterChef star hasn’t had surgery

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine in 2023, Sam explained her thoughts on the glamour industry and cosmetic surgery.

She said: “Young girls at the moment they’re looking at social media. All they’re seeing is plastic surgery and they haven’t got anyone by their side, like I always had my mum.”

Sam continued: “Unfortunately that whole natural ness is going out the window and I just think it’s such a shame… I’m really glad that I can still move my face. I’m just so happy that I haven’t gone down that route.”

Whether helping her in her career or in the kitchen, Sam’s mum has always been an inspiration to her.

Speaking to BBC, she said: “My family love my cooking. My mum has always been my inspiration ever since I was a little girl. She taught me how to cook a spaghetti bolognaise when I was about 11. “

