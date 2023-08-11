John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back with Celebrity MasterChef series 18. The hosts and judges of the hit BBC series return to screens with a fresh batch of celebrities ready to compete. One of the well-known rounds of the series sees the famous faces cook in a professional kitchen. So, let’s take a look at the Celebrity MasterChef featured restaurants in 2023.

Gogglebox stars, Love Island winners, comedians, award-winning actors, and famous radio DJs are swapping out their day jobs for a MasterChef apron in 2023. As some of the contestants impress John and Gregg in the early stages, others fail to keep up with the real-life restaurant pace in the later rounds.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef featured restaurants 2023

In the first round of restaurant shifts on Celebrity MasterChef 2023, Dani Dyer and James Buckley get to work in a professional kitchen.

Dani and James are in Westminster, working at The Pem within The Conrad Hotel (@thepemrestaurant).

The two work under Sally Abé and create dishes including beef bourguignon. Sally explains that the cut of meat used costs anywhere from £80 to £100.

Mica and Marcus head to a modern Indian restaurant in Mayfair called BiBi (@bibi_ldn). Working under chef Chetan Sharma, the two have a reputation to uphold.

Dishes are cooked over an open flame including Sharmaji’s Lahori Chicken which is Marcus’ dish in episode 2.

The BiBi’s chef’s selection sample menu costs £125 per person.

Celebrity MasterChef featured restaurants episode 5

Another of Celebrity MasterChef‘s featured restaurants in 2023 is The Colony Grill Room in Mayfair. The eatery opened in 2014.

The restaurant is located within the Beaumont Hotel, which is a five-star spot.

Remi Burgz and Shazia Mirza head to The Colony Grill Room, which serves international cuisine, to work a lunchtime service.

The professional kitchen is run by executive chef Ben Boeynaems. Speaking on the show, he said: “The room for error is very small.”

Smoked potato gnocchi, which Shazia whipped up during the BBC show, costs £20. Remi’s Cornish cod costs £28 on the Colony Grill Room’s meu.

Two celeb contestants work at Lahpet

During Celebrity MasterChef series 18 episode 5, Terry Christian and Max George, head to a critically acclaimed restaurant to work.

Located in Covent Garden, London, the contestants roll up their sleeves at Lahpet restaurant which specializes in Burmese cuisine.

The two work under executive chef and co-founder Zaw Mahesh.

He says: “Burmese cuisine is unique in its own right, flavors are between Indian, Chinese, and Thai.”

Lahpet opened its first site in Shoreditch in 2018, followed by another location in the West End in 2022.

The fried bream dish featured on Celebrity MasterChef costs £22, while other dishes such as coconut noodles with chicken are £16.50.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE ON WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS