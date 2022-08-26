









Celebrity MasterChef sees footballing legend Jimmy Bullard swap a ball for a spatula, as he takes part in the BBC competition. As he shows off his skills in the kitchen, many wonder whether he has a wife to cook for at home.

Jimmy’s biggest reality TV stint came when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which saw fans question whether he has lost his fortune, as per The Mirror, but he claimed he has “enough to last until he dies”.

He usually keeps his family life private, and hardly ever shares pictures with his other half. However, he does have a long-time fiancée who he got engaged to at least eight years ago. So, who is she?

Meet Jimmy Bullard’s wife

Jimmy’s wife is called Diane. She has been the former footballer’s long-time girlfriend for at least eight years. In 2014, reports stated that the couple were already engaged and have two children together.

The 43-year-old told the Mirror that year: “My amazing missus, along with my two fantastic kids, Archie and Beau, are the greatest things that ever happened to me.”

Talking ahead of his journey on I’m A Celebrity, Jimmy said: “My family can’t believe I’m doing this either. I will miss them lots but this is such a great opportunity.”

Mum-of-two Diane is kept well out of the limelight but has always supported him from the sidelines.

His family and net worth

Jimmy hasn’t ever posted a photo with Diane to social media, but often shares updates with his two kids. He doesn’t follow anyone with his fiancée’s name, so it appears as though she doesn’t use Instagram.

Referring to claims he had lost his fortune following his I’m A Celebrity stint, Jimmy said: “I’m all right – I’m steady, I’ve got enough to last me until I die. I haven’t lost any money – only the money the missus has spent.

“I can assure you, it’s not why I came in the jungle. I tell you what I would have come in the jungle for nothing. I would have paid them to get me in here.” As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jimmy has $10M to his name.

Celebrity MasterChef fans confused by gloves

When Jimmy wore black gloves while cooking on Celebrity MasterChef, viewers were totally confused. Like most chefs, he is thought to have been wearing them purely for hygiene reasons, but the look baffled his fans.

One penned on Twitter: “Why is Jimmy wearing black gloves #CelebrityMasterChef?”

While many thought the accessory looked like hairdressing gloves, another fan said: “Anyone else somewhat unsettled by ex- #itfc man Jimmy Bullard wearing black latex gloves to cook everything on #celebritymasterchef?”

However, many understood his reasoning. “Why are people freaking out about Jimmy’s gloves??? Have you never prepared food before? They stop your hands from smelling of onion/fish/garlic etc. Chefs wear gloves”, wrote a viewer.

