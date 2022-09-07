









Lisa Snowdon is one of the eight remaining contestants on this year’s Celebrity MasterChef. She’s competing against Mel Blatt, Jimmy Bullard, Faye Winter and co. Aside from Lisa’s kitchen skills, it seems that her fans want to know more about her personal life. So, did Lisa Snowdon date George Clooney?

Let’s take a look at Lisa’s history with the Hollywood star and who she’s dating now. She’s certainly a fan favourite on the show and has been whipping up all kinds of dishes including Japanese-style fish and chips. Many MasterChef fans have been taking to Twitter hoping that she makes the final.

Yes, after meeting on the set of a Martini advert in 2000, Lisa and George dated on and off for five years per The Mirror.

The Mirror also reports that 20 years on, people still want to know details of the relationship.

Lisa said: “Sometimes I think it will be written on my tombstone — ‘George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon’.”

She’s reportedly now “lost touch with the actor”, but is still in contact with some of his friends including Matt Damon.

Is Lisa married?

No, Lisa isn’t married – yet.

She was in a relationship with George Smart for five years before he popped the question in 2016.

They were supposed to get married in Japan in 2020 but their wedding plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lisa and George live in London and she gave fans a glimpse inside their home in an interview with OK! Mag in 2022.

Lisa’s ‘made peace’ with not having kids

Lisa is 50 years old and her fiancé, George, is 41.

Per The Mirror, Lisa “made peace” with not having children after she went through menopause at 44.

She has many nieces and nephews and said to OK Magazine! that because of them, she doesn’t feel “childless”.

Lisa often takes to Instagram to spread awareness about the menopause and writes in her bio: “Massively Affected by the Moon & the Menopause- let’s discuss!”.

