









It's official – the Celebrity MasterChef final is upon us on September 22nd, 2022. John Torode and Gregg Wallace have had their work cut out judging the celebrities' dishes and week after week they've been impressed, underwhelmed and shocked by some of the famous faces' culinary skills.

As the final draws closer, many fans are taking to Twitter to say who they think should win the show. Competing in the final are just three remaining celebrities – Melanie Blatt, Danny Jones and Lisa Snowdon.

Who is Melanie Blatt on Celebrity MasterChef?

Melanie Blatt is a singer who hails from London.

She was a member of 90s girl group All Saints. The band had many hits including Never Ever, Pure Shores and Under the Bridge and are one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

All Saints gained themselves five number ones, two multi-platinum albums, two BRIT Awards and, over the course of their career, sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Mel’s bandmates included Shaznay Lewis, Natalie and Nicole Appleton.

Melanie Blatt’s height

Given that Melanie is competing against model Lisa Snowdon and Danny Jones, many people have asked how tall she is during her time on Celebrity MasterChef.

Melanie is 5ft 3. Lisa stands at 5ft 10 and Danny is 5ft 11.

Mel is 47 years old and has a 23-year-old daughter named Lilyella Zender.

Fans want Mel to win

As Melanie Blatt made the Celebrity MasterChef final, many fans have taken to Twitter in 2022 to express how much they want her to win the show.

One fan tweeted: “I love Mel, and not just cause I loved All Saints when I was 10, her dishes have been banging, I hope she wins #celebritymasterchef”.

Another said: “I want Mel to win”.

More Twitter users loved the fact that Mel was moved to tears when she met Mary Berry: “Mel having absolutely zero chill in front of Mary Berry was very cute”.

Others said that they were dreaming of a burger that Mel made on the BBC show.

The Celebrity MasterChef final airs at 8 pm on BBC One.

