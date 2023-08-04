Everyone’s favorite cooking show hosts and judges are back with a brand new series of Celebrity MasterChef. John Torode and Gregg Wallace are putting a fresh batch of famous faces through their paces in series 18. Mica Ven is one of the first celebrities to show off her cooking skills on the BBC show alongside James Buckley, Dani Dyer, Marcus Brigstocke, and Richie Anderson.

Mica, AKA Big Meesh, is already impressing the judges on Celebrity MasterChef 2023. She’s also already a fan favorite as fans are tweeting about the “wonderful” TV star during episodes 1, 2, and 3. Let’s find out more about the MasterChef contestant who surprised herself with her baking talents in series 18.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

Who is Mica on Celebrity MasterChef?

Celebrity MasterChef quarterfinalist Mica Ven rose to fame as a cast member on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

She appeared on the show alongside her husband, Marcus Luther.

Mica is 43 years old and was a Gogglebox star for five years.

She and Marcus joined the show in 2018 and left in 2022, appearing on series 11 to 20.

Big Meesh is a mum

Mica and Marcus have four children together.

Speaking on the BBC show, she explained that her two sons are boxers.

Mica said that cooking skills make people “attractive” and that even if she doesn’t win the show, she’s still “sexy” for making it onto MasterChef.

The former Gogglebox star added that she normally cooks Jamaican food for Marcus and her kids.

Mica Ven owns a hair salon

TV personality and foodie Mica is not only juggling her telly career and being a mum, she also owns a hair salon.

Mica writes on her Instagram page (@realmandyvee) that she runs her own hair styling company.

She also has a YouTube channel with over 1k subscribers (@MicaNicole) where she shows hair tutorials. Mica writes that she’s been a hair artist for the past 25 years.

