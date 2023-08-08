As MasterChef Australia airs in 2023, viewers of the show pay tribute to the late Jock Zonfrillo. The show’s latest series is dedicated to the MasterChef judge. Many people took to Twitter on August 7 to remember the chef. Viewers ask as series 15 airs in the UK: How did Jock Zonfrillo die?

In 2019, Jock, Melissa Leong, and Andy Allen replaced MasterChef Australia’s previous judges – Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, and Matt Preston. Jock hailed from Scotland and had both Scottish and Italian heritage. Jock, whose real name was Barry, was born in Glasgow in 1976. He passed away in Melbourne, Australia in 2023.

Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage

How did Jock Zonfrillo die?

On April 30, 2023, Jock Zonfrillo sadly passed away.

The chef and MasterChef judge was in Australia at the time of his death as he was in the country filming the show’s 15th series.

On August 7, UK viewers are seeing series 15 for the first time and many are curious to know more about Jock’s passing, given that the series is dedicated to him.

According to Daily Mail Australia, police believe that Zonfrillo died of natural causes and nothing unusual or suspicious was discovered in the hotel room where he was found.

Jock tragically passed away at 46

At the age of 46, Jock tragically passed away at Zagame’s House hotel in Melbourne, Australia.

The New Zealand Herald reports that “police discovered Zonfrillo’s body at 2 am on May 1 after allegedly receiving a ‘tip-off’ from a caller.”

The report adds: “There was nothing in the hotel room to suggest drugs were involved and police allegedly believe the father-of-four passed away due to natural causes.”

Jock leaves behind his wife, Lauren Fried, and their four children.

On what would have been his 47th birthday, Lauren paid tribute to Jock in an Instagram post on August 4.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday my love. Some moments from your birthdays together, never more special than today.

Today the kids and I are together; spending time with you, watering your grass, singing you songs, still not grasping what forever is like without you in it.

You eclipsed our family with your chaos and fun, and we are trying to find our new true north. I’m grateful that we are finding moments of joy in our smaller family, knowing that you are forever my husband, forever their Dad/Papa, forever a part of all of us. lz”

MasterChef fans pay tribute

As MasterChef Australia series 15 airs, many fans are paying tribute to Jock.

One tweeted: “Give it up for Jock Zonfrillo.”

Another said: “It was really hard finishing the #MasterChefAustralia this time, coz with every episode closer to the finale the realisation of Jock not being alive anymore hit harder. For the me grand finale and then the obituary credits were heartbreaking.”

More wrote that they cried over the loss of the MasterChef judge while others said the show “won’t be the same” without him.

Another tweeted: “I shocked myself at my reaction to seeing Jock Zonfrillo for the first time since his shocking , untimely and tragic passing. He was such an inspirational man wore his heart on his sleeve and was a comforting shoulder for so many. I hope you have found peace Jock.”