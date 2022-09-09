









Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, schedule changes have been made to TV programming in 2022. Viewers want to know more about which shows are still airing and which have been postponed. So, let’s take a look at whether Celebrity MasterChef is on tonight. The 2022 competition was nearing its finale.

Celebrity MasterChef had whittled its famous competitors down to just eight on September 7th. The show was set to air on Friday, September 9th, however, changes have been made to the BBC schedule tonight.

Is MasterChef on tonight in 2022?

BBC One will not be airing Celebrity MasterChef at 8 pm on Friday, September 9th.

The show has been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th. The Queen sadly passed away at 96 years of age after reigning for 70 years of her life.

Per Radio Times, A Tribute To Her Majesty The Queen is airing from 8 pm until 9:30 pm on BBC One tonight.

When is Celebrity Masterchef back?

The Celebrity Masterchef competition is onto its sixteenth episode as of September 9th.

Episode 16 was set to air on Friday night but has been postponed until Tuesday, September 13th at 9 pm.

Celebrity Masterchef series 17 episodes 1-13 are available to catch up with via the BBC iPlayer.

Fans of the show can stay up-to-date with when episodes are airing via the BBC Celebrity Masterchef programme page and the MasterChef Twitter account – @MasterChefUK.

Who are the series 17 finalists?

On September 6th, 2022, one of the eight semi-finalists was sent home on Celebrity MasterChef, leaving just seven contestants remaining.

It was Lesley Joseph who was last voted off the show. Her pink chicken didn’t quite make the cut for Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Left to battle it out in the competition is Faye Winter, Danny Jones, Melanie Blatt, Jimmy Bullard, Cliff Parisi, Lisa Snowdon and Kitty Scott-Claus.

