MasterChef star James Buckley shows off his perfectly straight teeth during the all-new BBC series in 2023. Celebrity MasterChef series 18 kicks off on August 2 and features familiar faces from the worlds of TV, stand-up comedy, professional dance, music, and more.

Revealing that he’s never cooked rice before, James admitted that he actually wanted to take part in MasterChef due to “shame” over his lack of kitchen skills. His wife does all the cooking at home, but James was throwing himself into the show’s first challenge on Thursday night.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

James Buckley’s teeth

Celebrity MasterChef star James once had huge insecurities about his teeth.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun in 2017, James explained that he spent £2,000 on braces in order to alter his smile.

He said: “When I went to the screenings of my Inbetweeners movies I would look up at myself on a big massive screen and see Austin Powers staring back at me.”

The BAFTA award-winning actor added that he has never needed a filling, but went to the dentist to get veneers: “…the dentist said they were healthy and I just needed a brace… I was prepared to pay £10,000, but I’m only paying a couple of thousand.”

James rose to fame on Channel 4 show

Many people will recognize James on Celebrity MasterChef for his days as Jay Cartwright on The Inbetweeners.

The sitcom ran from 2008 to 2010 and was followed by The Inbetweeners Movie which came out in 2011.

Now, James runs a YouTube channel with his wife, Claire, called At Home With The Buckleys.

At 35 years old, he admitted on MasterChef that he usually just “watches” his wife cook, and “sits in a comfy chair.”

However, he will likely return home from the BBC show with some newfound kitchen skills.

MasterChef star dealt with insecurities

In his 2017 interview with The Sun, James explained that his smile was once an insecurity.

He said: “It’s not just girls who feel insecure about how they look – I’ve become way more insecure seeing how buff men look on Twitter and Instagram.”

Nowadays, he shows off his perfectly gleaming gnashers, however, he’s still making Austin Powers jokes on the ‘gram @buxtagram.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE ON WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS