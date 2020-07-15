Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is continuing on into the third heat, with five new celebrities vying to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The third heat kicks off on Wednesday, July 15th and welcomes Lady Leshurr, Felicity Montagu, Amar Latif, Gethin Jones and Jeff Brazier to the kitchen. Over the course of three episodes, the five celebrities will be whittled down to just two, who will then head into the next rounds.

While many younger viewers may be aware of the viral internet sensation Lady Leshurr, we’re sure many will want to know more about the rapper. So, with the Lady stepping into the Celebrity MasterChef kitchens, we thought it best to get to know her better. Find out everything you need to know about Lady Leshurr here!

Who is Lady Leshurr?

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is a 30-year-old rapper from Birmingham.

She has been rapping since a young age but released her first mixtape in 2011. It wasn’t until a few years later that Lady Leshurr rose to prominence, after releasing her Queen’s Speech series of freestyle raps. The first four Queen’s Speech freestyles were released in 2015 and went viral on YouTube. She has released two more in subsequent years.

In 2016, Lady Leshurr won the MOBO Award for Best Female Act. Then, in 2019, she won the award for “Best Rap / Grime Act” at the Birmingham Music Awards. Her success has continued over the years and in 2019, Lady Leshurr even supported Nicki Minaj on her world tour – Lady Leshurr performed with her in Birmingham.

STAR CHEF: Exploring the life Celebrity MasterChef’s Sam Quek

Lady Leshurr on Celebrity MasterChef 2020

It would appear that Lady Leshurr’s talents lie more with the music industry than with cooking. In her first appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Lady Leshurr serves what she calls “a nightmare” to John and Gregg.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lady Leshurr spoke to the Metro about her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef. In this interview she called her stint on the show a complete “fail.”

Lady Leshurr said:

They [producers] said, “We really love your personality, you don’t really know how to cook like that”. I was like, I’d love to do it for the experience. I forgot that there’s going to be a thousand cameras, it’s going to get broadcasted to millions of people and if I mess up, I mess up.

She continued to tell Metro.co.uk:

It’s probably one of the biggest fails because I didn’t know how to cook anything and I didn’t know what to expect going on the show. There’s things on the show that I had no idea about so I was cooking things for the first time and it’s just an epic fail.

Follow Lady Leshurr on Instagram

To see what Lady Leshurr is all about, then be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Not only does she post all of her latest music, but she’s also a keen TikTokker, so expect plenty of hilarious sketches.

You can join Lady Leshurr’s 485K strong following under the handle @imladyleshurr.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF WED, THURS, FRI AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK