











Faye Winter’s lips were the talk of Love Island 2021, as she openly spoke about getting cosmetic procedures during her time on the ITV2 dating show. She’s now happily living with Teddy Soares and has had her filler dissolved.

As the reality TV personality cooks up a storm on Celebrity MasterChef, BBC viewers have quickly noticed Faye’s appearance change. Previously recognised for her big lips and brown lippy, she made a big decision to remove filler.

It comes after she got into an argument with Hugo Hammond, who appeared on the show alongside her, after he made a comment about girls looking “fake”. She opened up about getting a boob job done at the time.

Faye Winter debuts dissolved lips

Faye decided to get her lip filler dissolved in November 2021. She wrote on Instagram:

Today is a very exciting day. I don’t know if it’s exciting or terrifying, but I’m going to get my lips dissolved and have natural lips. As you’re aware, one side is bigger than the other. That happened due to a lovely challenge in the villa.

She said she would have natural lips but would get them refilled the following week. By December, Faye had one and a half millilitres of filler put back in, after getting four millilitres removed the month before.

Plastic surgeon Dr Mohamed built Faye’s lips back up, gave them lift, a well-shaped cupid’s bow, and a moreover natural look, as reported by Daily Mail. Overall, her lips are a lot smaller than before.

Celebrity MasterChef fans notice change

When Faye first began starring on Celebrity MasterChef, many registered the change in her oversized pout. Looking at social media, her lips took away the focus from her actual dish and had fans reacting with shock.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Now that Faye has got rid of those enormous inflatable lips, she’s looking [strong approval emoji]. She comes across as a good egg as well.”

Another reacted: “Faye winter looks gorgeous on Masterchef, she looks so much more fresh-faced.”

The Love Island star – before pics

Faye had lips with four millilitres of filler in ahead of her Celebrity MasterChef debut. When she appeared on Love Island, she was often spoke about for her lip liner and gloss combination, as well as for her large pout.

The star, 26, admits it was a “shock to the system” having 4ml of filler removed from her lips after she “forgot how small they were” at their normal size, as per Daily Mail. She has also compared her pout to an “envelope” before.

Since putting less than half the amount of filler in her lips that she had during the ITV2 show, Faye has said she will stick to the one and a half millilitres. She previously said that she had botched Botox for her Love Island audition.

