MasterChef fans 'rooting' for 'sort' Lisa Snowden to make this year's final











A brand new series of Celebrity MasterChef kicked off from August 10th in 2022. Familiar faces from all corners of the entertainment world including singers, footballers, Love Island stars and comedians have all been battling it out in the kitchen during the competition. John Torode and Gregg Wallace are judging the cooking contest as always and only the best of the celebs will make it to the final.

Lisa Snowdon is one of this year’s celebrity contestants who clearly has many fans, judging by Twitter. She appeared on the show during August 30th’s episode and now fans want to know more about Lisa including how old she is and how she’s famous.

Who is Lisa on MasterChef?

Lisa Snowdon is a model and TV and radio presenter who was born in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The Celebrity MasterChef star had a five-year relationship with George Clooney before she met her current partner. She and George Smart got engaged in 2017.

She has 412K followers on Instagram at @lisa_snowdon.

How old is Lisa Snowdon?

Born in 1972, MasterChef’s Lisa turned 50 in 2022.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s the creator of the Get Lifted podcast: “Self Care, Self Love, Fashion and Female Empowerment, Massively Affected by the Moon and the Menopause, let’s discuss!”.

Lisa often shares menopause-related content on her page as well as lots of fashion-oriented content.

Fans are loving Lisa on MasterChef

Since appearing on Celebrity MasterChef, many viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on how much they love Lisa. One wrote that they’d “always” had a “soft spot” for the model.

Another wrote that they hope she makes it in the competition: “I’m rooting for Lisa so far. She’s doing amazing and her first dish looked lush”.

Someone else tweeted: “Lisa Snowdon is a sort”.

Another was impressed with Lisa’s cooking skills and said: “I like Lisa’s dish, I’d opt for that in a restaurant.”.

