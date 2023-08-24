Celebrity MasterChef series 18 kicked off on August 2. A brand new batch of famous faces forgot about their day jobs and opted for a challenge in the kitchen this series. Following the many rounds of Heats, viewers are keen to know who the MasterChef quarter-finalists are in 2023.

From singing superstars to actors, models, and members of bands known all over the world, Celebrity MasterChef saw all kinds of contestants walk through its doors in series 18. As entertaining as the famous faces are, not every celebrity can make it through the rounds on the BBC cooking show. Episode 11 saw one final elimination decide who makes the quarter-finals.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

MasterChef quarter-finalists 2023

Over the course of four weeks, the Celebrity MasterChef contestants battle it out to make the show’s quart-finals.

The following celebrities made it through:

However, the final round of Heats reveals which stars made it through to the show’s semi-finalists in 2023.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef semi-finalists 2023

The Celebrity MasterChef semi-finalists at the time of writing are:

Friday 25 August’s episode of the BBC show will see the remaining semi-finalists chosen.

Celebrity MasterChef episode 12

The last round of Heats takes place on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Episode 12 will see the last of the semi-finalists decided upon.

Judges will decide who to put through from:

The three remaining celebrities will cook a two-course meal for the judges.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are joined by John Partridge, Judi Love, and Melanie Blatt.

