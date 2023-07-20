Lizzie Hartman made MasterChef’s Top 20 in 2023 when she was awarded the show’s iconic apron. The private chef is making her childhood dreams come true by simply taking part in the cooking series. Lizzie’s culinary risks are clearly paying off as she makes it through the rounds in season 13.

Fans critiqued the chef for her combination of apples and scallops one week. However, Lizzie is pushing forward in the FOX competition and represents the West Coast all the while. She’s been developing her skills for years and attended culinary school after teaching herself to cook as a teenager.

Meet MasterChef’s Lizzie Hartman

Lizzie Hartman is one of the contestants taking part in MasterChef season 13 in 2023.

She was selected as one of the Top 20 competing chefs by Gordon Ramsay.

Lizzie is 29 years old and hails from Fairbanks, Alaska.

The chef works as a preschool teacher’s aid as well as running her own small business.

Lizzie taught herself how to cook

Taking to Instagram in May 2023, Lizzie said that appearing on a cooking show was a childhood dream of hers.

She also explained how important cooking was to her in her younger years on an episode of The Must Read Alaska Show.

Speaking on the podcast, Lizzie said that she moved to Alaska with her family when she was 15 years old: “It was a very rough move for me, I didn’t want to be here.”

She added: “I was in a pretty tough place, my mom was also working full time, my dad worked full time. So, it kind of became my job to make sure dinner was on the table when they came home. I fell into cooking through that.

“I realized I was good at it, so I started watching all the clips I could find, I taught myself to cook.”

Lizzie said that cooking enabled her to connect with her community: “It was a really great way for me to get out of the depression I was in as a teenager.”

MasterChef star represents West Coast

There’s a $250,000 cash prize up for grabs on MasterChef season 13. While Lizzie explained to KINY Radio that she’d “renovate her family’s lodge to create a cooking camp for kids” with the money, her main aim on the FOX show is simply to make Alaska proud.

The 29-year-old is clearly a big fan of repping the West Coast as she often highlights small businesses in Fairbanks on her social media page.

Speaking on the Must Read Alaska Show, Lizzie said that her “first love is small business,” she added that a few years back she started doing small business tours in her town.

