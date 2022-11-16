









MasterChef: The Professionals has returned to BBC One for a brand new series with chefs from across the country, including Tasoula Gramozi, showing off their culinary skills in an attempt to win the trophy.

Each week, chefs will go head to head before judges Anna Haugh, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace, and only the strongest contestants will earn a place in the Quarter Final.

Tasoula, 27, who lives in Colliers Wood featured alongside Shane, 39, from Brixton. The two South London chefs aimed to impress the judges on Tuesday night’s episode.

Meet MasterChef contestant Tasoula Gramozi

Gramozi is a sous-chef at Charlotte Street Hotel, a 5-star hotel situated north of Soho, London. The chef was born in Albania but grew up in Greece and now lives in England. She has an impressive resume and has previously worked at Bibendum, Kol, The Samling Hotel.

View Instagram Post

The chef cites Kim Ratcharoen as one of her role models, the professional works as head chef of Restaurant Gordon Ramsey. Gramozi said: “She’s a female chef who’s accomplished great things in the industry at such a young age in a foreign country.”

Gramozi said she became a chef after watching MasterChef Greece, which inspired her to go to cooking school for two years. She said: “Growing up I loved watching MasterChef Greece and this inspired me hugely.”

Gramozi described her love for cookery school as instant. She said: “The world of food and the life of a chef are both so creative, but at the same time being successful as a chef requires a lot of discipline.”

Tasoula Gramozi cooking style

Gramozi said her cooking style is clean and creative, as growing up in a small Greek village meant foraging for fresh food was a part of her everyday life. She stays true to her Greek roots even now, and the chef said her guilty pleasure food is Souvlaki with lots of garlic in the tzatziki.

View Instagram Post

Gramozi offered advice on the discipline of being a chef, she said: “If you can work in tough kitchens you become so disciplined and you can literally achieve anything in life and work anywhere after that.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK