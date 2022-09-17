Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 finalists as five become four











After a slight delay due to the Queen’s death, the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 final is almost upon us! But who has made it all the way to the final cooking challenges and who fell at the last hurdle?

Throughout series 17 of the hit BBC show, famous faces have fought to tickle the tastebuds of culinary champions Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

As the final edges closer, we take a look at who made it and who lost out.

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t watched last night’s MasterChef yet, you might want to stop reading now…

The Celebrity MasterChef final five line up in the street | Credit: BBC

Who left MasterChef last night?

Judges John and Gregg admitted they had a tough timing choosing who to send home in last night’s semi-final.

After telling all five contestants they should be proud of themselves, John told then: “Four of you will be going through to the next round. Sadly, one of you will be leaving us.”

Gregg announced that Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus wouldn’t be going forward to the final.

He told her: “Kitty, you have lit this competition up, you really have. Well done, sorry to see you go.”

Kitty Scott-Claus is eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef | Credit: BBC

“Oh, it’s ok,” she said. “Well done, guys,” she told her fellow contestants before saying goodbye to John and giving him a cheeky wink.

Speaking to the cameras afterwards, she added: “You know what, I think more than anything I just feel proud of myself.

“I can cook and I’m not useless, I’ve had the most amazing time. I just can’t wait to get a massage and a big glass of wine for me.”

She jokingly yelled: “Honestly what a relief! Get me a glass of vino!”

Who are the finalists in Celebrity MasterChef?

After Kitty was sent home, the final five became four.

Now, it’s down to TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, EastEnders and Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi, McFly’s Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

The Celebrity MasterChef final four share a hug | Credit: BBC

Only three of them will make it to the grand final.

Who are you backing to make it into the Celebrity MasterChef Hall of Fame?

When is the Celebrity MasterChef final?

The first part of the final will air on Tuesday, September 20 from 8pm to 9pm on BBC One.

The winner will be crowned in the final episode of the series, which airs from 8.30pm to 9pm on BBC One on Thursday, September 22.

All episodes so far are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

