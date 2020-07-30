Riyadh Khalaf has been tipped as a favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef 2020 since it kicked off earlier this July. Now, he’s made it to the final hurdle.

Although he’s present all over the internet, a majority of MasterChef viewers had not heard of Riyadh before. Riyadh is a TV and radio broadcaster, and also a YouTube personality and influencer.

Many viewers have also been curious about Riyadh’s background and where he comes from. So, we’ve done some digging into the Irish broadcaster-turned-chef. Find out about his parents here.

Who are Riyadh Khalaf’s parents?

Riyadh, 29, is grew up in Bray in Co Wicklow, Ireland. He has an Irish mother named Lorraine and an Iraqi father called Sam.

The family still live in Ireland, although Riyadh is now based in London, England.

Sam and Lorraine Khalaf’s 30th wedding anniversary was on August 16th, 2019. Which means they’d been together since 1989. Riyadh was born on February 7th, 1991.

Riyadh has spoken in the past about his relationship with his parents and how they reacted to his coming out. Riyadh was the subject of RTÉ documentary series Growing Up Gay in 2010. He opened up on what it was like coming out to Sam, a formerly devout Muslim.

It is unknown what Riyadh’s parents do for a living.

Meet Riyadh Khalaf’s family

Riyadh has a brother named Ryan.

Ryan is a 23-year-old sales assistant. He is currently undergoing a course to become a personal trainer.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ryan posted on Instagram about Riyadh on MasterChef. Ryan wrote: “So proud of this guy can’t believe he’s through to the second stage of the semi-finals tomorrow night. Wearing our family name with pride and confidence. Love you bro”

