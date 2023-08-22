Celebrity MasterChef sees many famous faces forgetting about their day jobs and opting for a challenge in the kitchen in 2023. Hanging up his microphone and popping on an apron during the BBC show’s August 22 episode is apl.de.ap. So, let’s find out more about the contestants taking part in series 18.

The BBC cooking show kicked off its first round of Heats on August 2. Episode 10 will see the final week of Heats begin and five more famous faces compete. A Love Island star, actors, dancers, and musicians all make up the final batch of celebrities ready to show off their cooking skills.

Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Apl De Ap on Celebrity MasterChef

Hoping to become Celebrity MasterChef champion is rapper, singer, and philanthropist apl.de.ap.

He’s 48 years old and was born in Angeles City, Philippines.

apl.de has been in the music industry since 1988, and as a member of a chart-topping band, he has travelled across the globe in his career.

However, less may be known about the rapper’s passion for cooking.

He writes on Instagram: “When I’m not on stage, I’m in the kitchen!”

apl.de.ap is a member of Black Eyed Peas

Many Celebrity MasterChef fans may recognise apl.de.ap as he is one-quarter of the Black Eyed Peas.

The group started out releasing alternative hip-hop music but later reformed as a pop-rap band.

The Black Eyed Peas are well known for their hit songs including Where Is the Love?, My Humps, Let’s Get It Started, I Gotta Feeling and Meet Me Halfway.

apl.de.ap’s band has won Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and more over the course of their career.

The Vogue explains the band’s name: “will.i.am explained on the front cover of the Monkey Business album that “Black Eyed Peas are food for the soul”, hence the name.”

Celebrity MasterChef star always cooks at home

Despite having worldwide fame and hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, Celebrity MasterChef’s apl.de.ap is a big fan of home cooking.

He may have the option of living the high life but he’s no stranger when it comes to getting stuck in in the kitchen.

Taking to Instagram in May, Apl shared a snap of his favorite dessert called Halo-Halo.

Halo-Halo means “…which means mix mix, is shaved ice and a bunch of fruits and condensed milk and sugar all mixed together,” apl explains in an interview with BBC.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE ON WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS