A brand new instalment of everyone’s favourite BBC cooking competition is back for its 18th series. John Torode and Gregg Wallace are putting a fresh batch of famous faces through their paces in a string of tough challenges. Let’s find out more about the Celebrity MasterChef schedule in 2023 – When is the BBC show on TV?

Kicking off in August, the MasterChef spin-off show sees celebrities from hit TV shows, BAFTA award-winning actors, world-renowned musicians, Love Island stars, and radio hosts ready to put their day jobs aside for a crack at cooking in the MasterChef kitchen.

Credit: BBC /Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef schedule 2023

Celebrity MasterChef series 18 kicked off its first episode on Wednesday, August 2 at 9 pm.

Episodes 2 and 3 of the BBC show air on Thursday, August 3 at 8 pm and Friday, August 4 at 8:30 pm.

Series 18 began with five celebrities who compete against one another over the three episodes to make it into the show’s quarterfinals.

Next week, Celebrity MasterChef sees five new celebrities compete all over again on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 pm.

The show continues on Thursday, August 10 at 8 pm and Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

When is Celebrity MasterChef on TV?

Over a six-week period, John and Gregg will be taste-testing all kinds of culinary creations from the celebrity contestants.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in 2023 and airs at differing time slots each week.

Series 18 is made up of eighteen episodes to look forward to. Each new round kicks off on a Wednesday at 9 pm.

Who is competing on the BBC show?

Celebrity MasterChef series 18’s first five celebrities to head into the kitchen were James Buckley, Mica Ven, Marcu Brigstocke, Richie Anderson, and Dani Dyer.

Week two sees Dave Benson Phillips, Max George, Remi Burgz, Terry Christian, and Shazia Mirza compete for a place in the quarterfinal.

On August 16, five new celebrities will take to the kitchen. They include Cheryl Hole, Jamelia, Locksmith, Sam Fox, and Wynne Evans.

Michael Praed, Luca Bish, Dianne Buswell, Amy Walsh, and Apl.de.Ap make up the final five contestants taking part in the 2023 show.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE ON WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS