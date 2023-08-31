With the BBC schedule switching up more than once in 2023, cooking competition fans are asking when Celebrity MasterChef is on this week. The show’s eighteenth series kicked off on August 2 and sees all kinds of famous faces trading in their day jobs for a whirl in the MasterChef kitchen.

As we head into September, the Celebrity MasterChef contestants have been whittled down. The rounds of Heats are officially over and the competition’s semi-finals began on August 29. John Torode and Gregg Wallace guide the competitors through a tent challenge in episode 13 with John even having to help one team out.

BBC/Shine TV

When is Celebrity MasterChef on this week?

Celebrity MasterChef’s semi-finals week begins on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The show’s schedule changed this week and fans can expect to watch the competition unfold on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The BBC show episodes air at the following times:

As the celebrities battle it out in the semi-finals and finals weeks, fans are “sad” that the show will soon be over.

The BBC show’s finals week kicks off on Tuesday, September 5.

The final three episodes of series 18 – 16, 17, and 18 – air on September 5, 6 and 8.

Catch the finals week on:

Fans wonder why Celebrity MasterChef isn’t on

As fans of Celebrity MasterChef follow the competition in 2023, some may be confused as to why the BBC show’s schedule changes.

Series 18 first began airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. However, the show’s air days have switched up frequently.

BBC hasn’t shared a reason for the schedule changes, however, the show has to fit in with all the other things airing on the channel. Viewers can also be sure that the series will also always air on weekdays.