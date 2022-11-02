









MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing return for the BBC show’s fifteenth year. There’s also a new judge appearing this year – replacing Monica Galleti is Irish chef Anna Haugh.

The first episode of the new season kicks off from Wednesday, November 2. So, let’s find out more about when MasterChef The Professionals is on in 2022 and what the BBC show’s schedule is looking like for the rest of the upcoming episodes…

When does MasterChef The Professionals start?

BBC show MasterChef The Professionals season 15 launches its first episode on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The series kicks off at 9 pm and episode 1 is set to last an hour.

The first episode of the season will see four professional chefs compete in one of two skills tests.

Poached oysters are on the menu in episode 1 as well as a summer fruit tart to put their pastry skills to the test.

When is MasterChef The Professionals 2022 on?

MasterChef The Professionals is made up of 18 episodes in 2022. Viewers can expect to see the show on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Episode 1 airs on November 2 at 9 pm.

Episodes 2 and 3 also air at 9 pm on Thursday, November 3, and Friday 4.

MasterChef The Professionals season 15 episode 4 airs the following week on Wednesday, November 9 at 9 pm.

Thursday, November 10 sees episode 5 air at 9 pm, and episode 6 airs on Friday, November 11 at 8 pm.

Meet MasterChef The Professionals’ new judge

MasterChef The Professionals comes with a batch of new contestants in 2022, and the show also comes with a new judge.

Anna Haugh was born in Dublin and works as Chef Restauranteur at Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, London.

She said that she thinks “battling with her siblings” is what set her up for “chef life”.

Anna has worked with the likes of Gordon Ramsay during her career and decided to open her own restaurant in London in 2019.

