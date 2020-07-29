Unlike the original show, Celebrity MasterChef comes and goes in the blink of an eye.

The 2020 season of Celebrity MasterChef kicked off on Wednesday, July 1st welcoming a whole new batch of famous faces to the kitchen. From Olympic athletes such as Sam Quek to reality TV royalty Pete Wicks, this season has it all. It also has seen some celebrities – notably Riyadh Khalaf – totally impress John and Greg with their cooking abilities. It’s going to be a tough call for who makes it to the final!

Already Celebrity MasterChef is drawing to a close, with this season’s final just around the corner. Find out when the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final will air on BBC One here.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020: Semi-finals

The first of the semi-final heats kicks off on Wednesday, July 29th at 9 pm on BBC One.

Eight contestants will battle it out in the semi-finals. They are Matthew Pinsent, Riyadh Khalaf, Gethin Jones, Amar Latif, Sam Quek, Phil Daniels, Thomas Skinner, and Judi Love.

So far, it looks like Riyadh, Sam, and Amar are the fan-favourite contestants, although Judi Love also has plenty of viewers rooting for her online.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final?

Thursday, July 29th

This Thursday will see a back-to-back special of the final two episodes of Celebrity MasterChef 2020.

The last semi-final episode will air on BBC One at 7.30 pm. The final episode will air at 8.30 pm.

You will be able to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 on BBC iPlayer after all episodes have aired.

