After its launch on August 16, Celebrity MasterChef’s final episode is already upon us. The BBC series saw Gogglebox stars, award-winning actors, singers, models, and Love Island stars all competing in the kitchen. However, only one can be crowned the winner of series 18. When is the final of Celebrity Masterchef 2023?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace have been witness to some culinary triumphs and disasters during Celebrity MasterChef series 18. Celebrity judges have taste-tested the contestants’ dishes including Rylan Clark and Angelica Bell. Now, there’s one final hurdle to overcome before this year’s winner is revealed.

Credit: BBC/Shine TV

When is the final of Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Celebrity MasterChef‘s finale episode airs on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The three finalists of series 18 will battle it out for the top spot during the eighteenth and final episode.

After weeks of many different cooking environments, the finalists are tasked with creating a perfect three-course meal in just two hours for John and Gregg.

Some of this year’s challenges have been critiqued by viewers who say the contestants haven’t been given enough time took cook.

One tweeted: “This round is the worst of the series! The time limit is nonsense. Gregg screaming no food will be ready. Hey ho it suddenly all appears.”

MasterChef series 18 finalists

Although 20 famous faces headed into the Celebrity MasterChef competition, only three main as the show heads into its final episode.

Love Island star Luca Bish, actor Amy Walsh, and singer and comedian Wynne Evans all made it to episode 18.

The three of them will battle to be crowned the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 winner in Friday night’s episode which kicks off at 9 pm and BBC One.

Credit: BBC/Shine TV

BBC fans predict Celebrity MasterChef 2023 winner

As Celebrity MasterChef airs in 2023, many fans were rooting for their favorite famous faces to win the series.

Some wrote that they were “gutted” over some of the stars being sent home.

One said: “Absolutely gutted for @MaxGeorge leaving Celeb Masterchef. He’s been brilliant. I love how they all seem to really enjoy each others company. @wynneevans is gonna win it!!!”

One fan tweeted: “My life has reached the point where I’m cheering for the Go Compare Man to win.”

Another said they were backing Wynne as well as another of the show’s competitors: “I really hope either Wynne or Amy wins #celebritymasterchef. Two lovely and likeable contestants.”

Although Wynne and Amy clearly have a huge fanbase, there are also many viewers hoping Luca takes the crown in series 18.

Luca’s fans tweeted: “Who else is rooting for #Luca? I don’t think anyone expected him to be such a good cook, I really hope he wins,” and “How good they are this time around…would like to see Luca win.”