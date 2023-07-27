FOX viewers are likely wondering when the next episode of MasterChef is going to air in 2023. The cooking competition series has been airing old episodes in place of breaks in the new show this year. Season 13 kicked off on FOX on May 24 and sees Gordon Ramsay joined by judges Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez.

The long-running cheffing contest saw Gordon’s ‘Top 20’ awarded aprons before they embarked on the many rounds of testing on MasterChef. The 20 competitors represent different regions of the USA and are aged between 26 and 51 years old.

Credit: FOX/MasterChef

When is the next episode of MasterChef on?

While some MasterChef fans were expecting the show to air on FOX in its usual Wednesday slot, the series took a brief break on July 26.

In previous weeks, such as on June 28 and July 5, previous episodes of MasterChef have aired in the regular show’s slot.

The next episode of MasterChef will air on Wednesday, August 2.

MasterChef confirms its return

Taking to Twitter on July 26, MasterChef confirmed it will be back on August 2.

No reason was provided for why the episode didn’t air on July 26.

However, season 13 will resume as usual next week and viewers will get to feast their eyes on episode 8.

MasterChef season 13 episode 8

When MasterChef returns to screens on August 2, the chefs will continue to compete for the $250,000 prize that’s up for grabs as well as the title of America’s MasterChef.

During episode 7, the chefs had to prepare food for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel. Episode 8’s challenge is yet to be revealed, and it’s called ‘Birds of a Feather Mystery Box’.

MasterChef fans clearly aren’t happy about the number of schedule breaks to the show in 2023.

One commented: “This season has been so broken up, makes it’s hard to stay interested.”

Another said that the break was due to “a FIFA women’s World Cup game is on tonight.”

More commented on Instagram: “I’m so annoyed with these breaks. I love the show but I’m probably just gonna wait for the rest of the season to upload onto Hulu.”

WATCH MASTERCHEF ON FOX WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C