MasterChef Australia judge, chef, and author Jock Zonfrillo sadly died on April 30, aged 46, leaving behind his wife Lauren and four children.

The MasterChef Australia star hailed from Glasgow, Scotland, and became a judge on the show in 2019 alongside food critic Melissa Leong and cook Andy Allen.

The new season of MasterChef Australia was set to premiere on Monday 1 May, however, Network 10 has confirmed the show will not air this week.

Taking to his Instagram on May 1, Jock’s family shared a statement that read: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

The statement concluded: “We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, brother, son, and friend.”

We take a closer look into Jock Zonfrillo’s family life amid his tragic death.

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

Who is Jock Zonfrillo’s wife?

Jock Zonfrillo’s wife is Lauren Fried. Lauren was his third wife, and the pair reportedly met in 2014 via social media. They wed three years later, on New Year’s Day 2017.

In an interview with Who last year, speaking on his wife, Jock said: “I’d never believed in love at first sight until I met her. She just swept me off my feet in such an unsuspecting way as well.”

Lauren has recently been named as one of Australia’s 50 influential women entrepreneurs and is also a panelist on ABC show Gruen.

Jock Zonfrillo’s children

The MasterChef star leaves behind four children, three daughters and one son.

His eldest two daughters Ava and Sophia are from his first two marriages, and he and Lauren had two children together, son Alfie and daughter Isla.

Jock regularly shared pictures and videos of his children via Instagram and celebrated his son Archie’s birthday just 11 weeks ago.

He posted a reel with a montage of videos of himself and his son, captioned: “Happy birthday my wee man! Can’t wait for more mischief together.”

Tributes pour in for the MasterChef star

Celebrity chefs and MasterChef fans around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jock Zonfrillo amid his tragic death, including chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver.

Nigella Lawson also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star. She wrote: “My deepest, deepest sympathies and much love to Jock’s family and friends. How devastating. How unbearable. My heart goes out to you.”