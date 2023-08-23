Michael Praed stars on Celebrity MasterChef, but who is he? We looked at actor Michael’s partner and net worth as he tries to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode. Let’s get to know Mr. Praed.

In a tense cooking competition known as Celebrity MasterChef on BBC, Michael joins former co-star Amy Walsh, Love Island’s Luca Bish, Strictly star Dianne Buswell, and rapper, Apl.de.ap. Those who were fans of Dynasty and Robin of Sherwood will recognize Michael. He launched to fame in the 80s…

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images

Who is Michael Praed?

Michael Praed is an actor best known as Robin of Loxley in Robin of Sherwood, which reached cult status in the 80s, and Dynasty. He is 63 years old and is a father to two boys, Frankie and Gabriel.

He also appeared in Emmerdale as Frank Clayton from August 2016 to August 2019. Before acting fame, Michael attended Falmouth School of Art and Brighton College of Arts and Crafts from 1960 to 1964.

The Celebrity MasterChef star then returned to Cornwall to teach in Penzance, in 1980 becoming head of art at Humphry Davy School. And after Robin of Sherwood in the 80s, he moved into Broadway.

Michael’s partner and net worth

Michael Praed’s partner is called Josefina Gabrielle. They often attend prestigious events together hand-in-hand. Praed’s previous partner was a 15-year marriage with Karen Landau from 1994 to 2009.

He shares two children with his ex-wife. His net worth is $1.5 million, as per Married Biography. Michael is also known in the British Isles for his stage work in musicals and drama and lately for his narrations.

Michael has been the regular narrator for BBC TV’s history program Timewatch since 2003. In July 2009, he starred as Captain von Trapp in a national tour of a revival of The Sound of Music.

His Celebrity MasterChef journey

Michael stunned viewers with his unrecognizable appearance. Many hailed him a “silver fox” in his more mature years as he said in his intro: “Everybody wants to win. If you analyze games, it is warfare.”

During his first episode, Michael wasn’t too confident with his dishes but made it through to round two. He said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be in the next round, it is good to have this one under my belt.”

He made scallops for one of his dishes, which he had to fillet before serving to an impressed Gregg Wallace and John Torode. Sadly, it was the end of the road for Dianne Buswell.

