Remi Burgz joins Celebrity MasterChef 2023. We’ve got all the details on her LGBTQ journey, height, and career in DJing. She impressed Gregg Wallace and John Torode on her debut and was put through to the next round.

The BBC cooking competition sees celebrities from all realms of the entertainment industry try their hand at cooking. Remi is one of the stars, who first appeared on the August 9 episode. Let’s get to know Burgz.

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Meet Remi on Celebrity MasterChef

Remi Burgz is a Celebrity MasterChef contestant on series 18. She is a DJ, broadcaster, and host on Radio 1Xtra, who has done opening sets at The O2 with Rachael Anson for Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head UK tour.

She runs 1Xtra’s Weekend Breakfast Show after joining the station in January 2021 and moved into the drive-time slot on Monday to Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Remi has Nigerian roots and is proudly part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Remi fillets a fish with Terry Christian on the cooking series years after launching to fame at south London community radio station Reprezent. She went on to become the official DJ for Shaybo, the MOBO-nominated rapper.

Burgz was the face of Pride campaign

Remi on Celebrity MasterChef’s DJ career has seen her co-host the MOBO Awards 2022 with Chunkz and Yung Filly, but it was LGBTQ events that she began to garner recognition for initially. She told Metro:

I used to do LGBTQ events and I literally set that up with my friends so I could learn how to host events because as a woman going into a rave and saying I want to host your event, they’re going to look at you and say, “we need someone with a more powerful voice”, but I wanted to prove that I’m a woman and I have a voice and I can command the room.

“I set up those events also to create a safe space for LGBTQ people to party and feel we don’t need to force our way into venues that don’t even play our type of music,” Remi revealed in the interview.

She set that up with friends in Dalston and worked their way up to bigger venues. This year, Remi became the face of 1Xtra’s Pride campaign and often attends Pride events with her loved ones.

Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Remi’s career journey and height

Remi, who has a height of 5ft 7in, has hosted festivals like Parklife and Stormzy’s Merky Festival and appeared as a presenter on BBC Three’s Tonight With Target, interviewing acts like Ghetts and Jorja Smith backstage.

Earlier this year, Remi took over 1Xtra’s drivetime show from Reece Parkinson. She also made a cameo as herself in the BBC’s music industry drama Champion, created by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams.

Now, she’s a Celebrity MasterChef star! She told BBC about her signature dish: “Salmon with a side of salmon. If it comes with a cocktail to wash it all down, I’ll have a piña colada, please.”

