BBQ Brawl season 4’s contestants are getting ready to become grill masters, as 12 chefs take to the grueling competition, hoping to impress the judges. One of the BBQ Brawl chefs, Ami, actually cooked with a world-known chef two years before her TV debut. Let’s meet the season 4 contestants…

It’s just like it sounds. BBQ Brawl is the Food Network competition where prominent chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon lead cooks as they compete to make the finest grilled and barbecued meals to win the prize. We meet the season 4 grill masters who are setting up their barbecues in Southern California.

BBQ Brawl, Season 4 🔥 Coming Soon 🔥 An all-new season of #BBQBrawl kicks off next Monday July 10 at 9|8c! Team captains Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and Anne Burrell are in Half Moon Bay, CA where Santa Maria-style 'cue is the local flavor. Posted by Food Network on Thursday, June 29, 2023

Meet BBQ Brawl season 4 contestants

Ami Cisneros

Credit: BBQ Brawl/Food Network

Job: Owner and chef of El Barbecue

Instagram: @chefamicisneros

Ami cooked with Food Network judge Troy Johnson and chef Guy Fieri, two years before her BBQ Brawl debut. From San Diego, California, has been a chef in San Diego for over a decade, grilling, smoking, and cooking.

Brian Duffy

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group

Job: Chef and presenter of Food Network’s Opening Night

Instagram: @chefbriduff

Brian is a father to girls alongside his busy chef lifestyle. He has hosted several cooking shows, including Bar Rescue, and now works as a hospital and culinary consultant.

Chris Binotto

Job: Chef and owner of Embers and Ash and Cannabis Supper Club

Instagram: @chef_binotto

Chris has two Michelin stars and works as a private chef in Los Angeles while running two businesses. He was born into a culinary family. As a teenager, he trained under James Beard Award Winner, chef Jimmy Schmidt.

Chris Williams

Job: Owner of Four Pegs in Germantown

Instagram: @chefchrisfourpegs

From Louisville, Chris is a father, husband, chef and restaurant owner. He featured on Big Bad BBQ Brawl season 3 and is now back in the cooking competition world to try and claim a prize!

Christie Vancouver

Job: Owner of Team Girls Can Grill

Instagram: @girlscangrill

Christie is the competitive Pitmaster 4X Grand Champion. She is a barbecue judge, and owns more than 30 outdoor cookers! In 2015, she launched Girls Can Grill and in collab with Spiceology, released award-winning meat rubs.

Chuck Matto

Job: Owner of Chuck’s Flavor Train

Instagram: @chucksflavortrain

Featured on Fire Masters on the Cooking Channel, Chuck runs a catering business, Chuck’s Flavor Train. He was gifted a smoker by my older brother for Christmas in 2016 and has even dueted with chef Gordon Ramsay.

Dominique Leach

Job: Owner of Lexington Bettys Smokehouse

Instagram: @chefdominiqueleach

Award-winning chef Dominique is from Chicago and is a classically trained chef turned nationally recognized pitmaster. She first worked in prestigious kitchens under the direction of chef icons such as chef Tony Mantuano.

Harold Villarosa

Job: Restaurant consultant and owner of Villarosa

Instagram: @chefharoldvillarose

Harold was born and raised in the Philippines before his family relocated to New York when he was nine years old. Growing up, he dove into the culinary industry, and by age 22, working in well-known restaurants in New York City.

Ippy Aiona joins BBQ Brawl season 4

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group

Job: Executive Chef and owner of Ippy’s Hawaiian Barbecue

Instagram: @chefippy

Chef Philip “Ippy” Aoina was born and raised in Hawaii to an Italian-American mother and a Native Hawaiian father. Growing up, his father had a Hawaiian Plate Lunchshop and at 23 years old, reached the final of the show, Star-a-day.

Kate Neville

Job: Owner of HI-BBQ

Instagram: @pitmasterkate

Kansas City Barbecue judge Kate’s bbq business was ranked as the No. 1 barbecue spot in all of Hawaii by Eater.com. Her multi-million business, launched in 2016, sells up to 400 pounds of smoked meats daily.

Larissa Da Costa

Job: Private chef

Instagram: @chef.larissa

Larissa is a 2007 chopped champion for Food Network and is Brazilian-Amazonia born. She works as a private chef for a placement agency that works primarily with farm-to-table and as a chef for LaliBites.

Robert Smith

Job: Pitmaster for First Class BBQ

Instagram: @firstclassbbq1

Robert has been competing on the competition circuit since 2004. He loves to BBQ and is always learning and working to perfect the art of smoking on the First Class BBQ competition team, as a two-time World BBQ Champion.

