BBQ Brawl season 4’s contestants are getting ready to become grill masters, as 12 chefs take to the grueling competition, hoping to impress the judges. One of the BBQ Brawl chefs, Ami, actually cooked with a world-known chef two years before her TV debut. Let’s meet the season 4 contestants…
It’s just like it sounds. BBQ Brawl is the Food Network competition where prominent chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon lead cooks as they compete to make the finest grilled and barbecued meals to win the prize. We meet the season 4 grill masters who are setting up their barbecues in Southern California.
Meet BBQ Brawl season 4 contestants
- Ami Cisneros
- Brian Duffy
- Chris Binotto
- Chris Williams
- Christie Vanover
- Chuck Matto
- Dominique Leach
- Harold Villarosa
- Ippy Aiona
- Kate Neville
- Larissa Da Costa
- Robert Smith
Ami Cisneros
Job: Owner and chef of El Barbecue
Instagram: @chefamicisneros
Ami cooked with Food Network judge Troy Johnson and chef Guy Fieri, two years before her BBQ Brawl debut. From San Diego, California, has been a chef in San Diego for over a decade, grilling, smoking, and cooking.
Brian Duffy
Job: Chef and presenter of Food Network’s Opening Night
Instagram: @chefbriduff
Brian is a father to girls alongside his busy chef lifestyle. He has hosted several cooking shows, including Bar Rescue, and now works as a hospital and culinary consultant.
Chris Binotto
Job: Chef and owner of Embers and Ash and Cannabis Supper Club
Instagram: @chef_binotto
Chris has two Michelin stars and works as a private chef in Los Angeles while running two businesses. He was born into a culinary family. As a teenager, he trained under James Beard Award Winner, chef Jimmy Schmidt.
Chris Williams
Job: Owner of Four Pegs in Germantown
Instagram: @chefchrisfourpegs
From Louisville, Chris is a father, husband, chef and restaurant owner. He featured on Big Bad BBQ Brawl season 3 and is now back in the cooking competition world to try and claim a prize!
Christie Vancouver
Job: Owner of Team Girls Can Grill
Instagram: @girlscangrill
Christie is the competitive Pitmaster 4X Grand Champion. She is a barbecue judge, and owns more than 30 outdoor cookers! In 2015, she launched Girls Can Grill and in collab with Spiceology, released award-winning meat rubs.
Chuck Matto
Job: Owner of Chuck’s Flavor Train
Instagram: @chucksflavortrain
Featured on Fire Masters on the Cooking Channel, Chuck runs a catering business, Chuck’s Flavor Train. He was gifted a smoker by my older brother for Christmas in 2016 and has even dueted with chef Gordon Ramsay.
Dominique Leach
Job: Owner of Lexington Bettys Smokehouse
Instagram: @chefdominiqueleach
Award-winning chef Dominique is from Chicago and is a classically trained chef turned nationally recognized pitmaster. She first worked in prestigious kitchens under the direction of chef icons such as chef Tony Mantuano.
Harold Villarosa
Job: Restaurant consultant and owner of Villarosa
Instagram: @chefharoldvillarose
Harold was born and raised in the Philippines before his family relocated to New York when he was nine years old. Growing up, he dove into the culinary industry, and by age 22, working in well-known restaurants in New York City.
Ippy Aiona joins BBQ Brawl season 4
Job: Executive Chef and owner of Ippy’s Hawaiian Barbecue
Instagram: @chefippy
Chef Philip “Ippy” Aoina was born and raised in Hawaii to an Italian-American mother and a Native Hawaiian father. Growing up, his father had a Hawaiian Plate Lunchshop and at 23 years old, reached the final of the show, Star-a-day.
Kate Neville
Job: Owner of HI-BBQ
Instagram: @pitmasterkate
Kansas City Barbecue judge Kate’s bbq business was ranked as the No. 1 barbecue spot in all of Hawaii by Eater.com. Her multi-million business, launched in 2016, sells up to 400 pounds of smoked meats daily.
Larissa Da Costa
Job: Private chef
Instagram: @chef.larissa
Larissa is a 2007 chopped champion for Food Network and is Brazilian-Amazonia born. She works as a private chef for a placement agency that works primarily with farm-to-table and as a chef for LaliBites.
Robert Smith
Job: Pitmaster for First Class BBQ
Instagram: @firstclassbbq1
Robert has been competing on the competition circuit since 2004. He loves to BBQ and is always learning and working to perfect the art of smoking on the First Class BBQ competition team, as a two-time World BBQ Champion.
