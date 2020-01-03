Meet Britain's Best Home Cook contestants 2020 on Instagram - Georgia, Ayo, Oli!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a brilliant first season, Britain’s Best Home Cook is back for 2020 with ten new contestants aiming to impress the best in the ‘biz. The new eight-part series dropped on BBC One on Thursday, January 2nd and will air weekly.

Returning once again is Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and, of course, Angela Hartnett. These three cheffy pros will whittle down the amateur cooks to find which has what it takes to stand up to a professional level.

So, who are the contestants taking on the challenge in 2020? Let’s get to know them better!

Meet the Best Home Cook cast

Here is the full line-up for the ten contestants taking on series 2 of Best Home Cook.

Ayo Salau

Elisabetta Iudica

Georgia May Salamat

Kate Smith

Katie Mahady

Oli Mannion

Robin W

Sarah Woods

Sean Hughes

Suzie Arbuthnot

Meet the contestants on Instagram

If you’re looking for some foodie inspiration, then these cooks have you covered. From comfort food to show-stopping dishes, these guys can do it all!

Let’s take a look at their Instagrams and get to know them a bit better here.

Ayo Salau

Age: 28

Location: South London

Job: Accountant

Instagram: @ayo.salau

Elisabeta Iudica

Age: 52

Location: London, but originally from Milan

Job: NHS receptionist

Instagram: @elisabetta.iudica

Georgia May Salamat

Age: 24

Location: South West London

Job: Professional model

Instagram: @georgiamaysalamat

Kate Smith

Age: 62

Location: Devon

Job: Farmer’s wife

Instagram: @wellbreadcakes

Katie Mahady

Age: 33

Location: Basildon, Essex

Job: Supermarket supervisor

Instagram: @katiecooks__

Oli Mannion

Age: 34

Location: Nantwich, Cheshire

Job: Restaurant supervisor

Instagram: @imtheonewhocooks

Robin W

Age: 63

Location: Bristol

Job: Maintenance supervisor

Instagram: @camperthatcooks

Sarah Woods

Age: 42

Location: Wilmslow, Cheshire

Job: Pharmaceutical recruitment partner

Instagram: @myhomecookeduk

Sean Hughes

Age: 37

Location: Warwickshire

Job: IT project manager

Instagram: @foodwithhugs

Suzie Arbuthnot

Age: 36

Location: Northern Ireland

Job: Accountant

Instagram: @suziecookingthebooks

