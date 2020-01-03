Meet Britain's Best Home Cook contestants 2020 on Instagram - Georgia, Ayo, Oli!

After a brilliant first season, Britain’s Best Home Cook is back for 2020 with ten new contestants aiming to impress the best in the ‘biz. The new eight-part series dropped on BBC One on Thursday, January 2nd and will air weekly.
Returning once again is Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and, of course, Angela Hartnett. These three cheffy pros will whittle down the amateur cooks to find which has what it takes to stand up to a professional level.
So, who are the contestants taking on the challenge in 2020? Let’s get to know them better!
Meet the Best Home Cook cast
Here is the full line-up for the ten contestants taking on series 2 of Best Home Cook.
- Ayo Salau
- Elisabetta Iudica
- Georgia May Salamat
- Kate Smith
- Katie Mahady
- Oli Mannion
- Robin W
- Sarah Woods
- Sean Hughes
- Suzie Arbuthnot
Meet the contestants on Instagram
If you’re looking for some foodie inspiration, then these cooks have you covered. From comfort food to show-stopping dishes, these guys can do it all!
Let’s take a look at their Instagrams and get to know them a bit better here.
Ayo Salau
Age: 28
Location: South London
Job: Accountant
Instagram: @ayo.salau
Elisabeta Iudica
Age: 52
Location: London, but originally from Milan
Job: NHS receptionist
Instagram: @elisabetta.iudica
Georgia May Salamat
Age: 24
Location: South West London
Job: Professional model
Instagram: @georgiamaysalamat
- READ MORE: Britain’s Best Home Cook 2020 – rules, presenters and judges!
Kate Smith
Age: 62
Location: Devon
Job: Farmer’s wife
Instagram: @wellbreadcakes
Katie Mahady
Age: 33
Location: Basildon, Essex
Job: Supermarket supervisor
Instagram: @katiecooks__
Oli Mannion
Age: 34
Location: Nantwich, Cheshire
Job: Restaurant supervisor
Instagram: @imtheonewhocooks
View this post on Instagram
I have no regretti, in posting another spaghetti 🤷🏻♂️ Classic carbonara, 4 @clarence_court egg yolks, Pancetta, a tonne of Parmesan, Chopped Parsley, a dash of starchy water from the cooking the pasta, season and done ✅ 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 . . . . . #imtheonewhocooks #nantwich #cheshire #crewe #middlewich #sandbach #southcheshire #cheshireeast #carbonara #spaghetti #spaghetticarbonara #pancetta #clarencecourteggs #parlsey
Robin W
Age: 63
Location: Bristol
Job: Maintenance supervisor
Instagram: @camperthatcooks
Sarah Woods
Age: 42
Location: Wilmslow, Cheshire
Job: Pharmaceutical recruitment partner
Instagram: @myhomecookeduk
Sean Hughes
Age: 37
Location: Warwickshire
Job: IT project manager
Instagram: @foodwithhugs
Suzie Arbuthnot
Age: 36
Location: Northern Ireland
Job: Accountant
Instagram: @suziecookingthebooks
WATCH BRITAIN’S BEST HOME COOK SERIES 2 THURSDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE