









There’s a brand new cooking show launching on the Magnolia Network this August which features foodie influencer Bryan Ford, AKA ‘Artisan Bryan’.

Baked in Tradition sees Bryan, a Baker originally from the Bronx but raised in New Orleans, travel to different bakeries across New York City highlighting different cultures’ baking practices.

This show will 100% make you want to be in the Big Apple. Stat.

As Baked in Tradition premieres on Magnolia on Sunday, August 28, 2022, let’s get to know the man at the helm of the drool-worthy new show.

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images

Who is Bryan Ford?

Bryan Ford, 33, is a baker and cookbook author originally from the Bronx, New York City. The Honduran-American baker was relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana as a newborn, where he was raised. In his adult years, Bryan has spent time living in New Orleans, Miami, and New York City.

In the four years Bryan has been working as a professional baker, he has risen to prominence thanks to his social media following and appearances on cooking TV shows.

As of publication date, Bryan has over 223,000 followers on Instagram, up from the 20,000 followers he had in summer 2019 as reported by Miami New Times as the time.

About Bryan’s journey to become an artisan baker

While he was always passionate about food, this was not the first career path Bryan Ford pursued. After graduating from Loyola University in Chicago, Bryan became a certified public accountant according to the Miami New Times. In late 2018, after several years working as an accountant, Bryan Ford decided to pack up this work and pursue his foodie ambitions. Bryan quickly found success and in April 2019 was sought out by Miami restaurant Toscana Divino. With Toscana, he was responsible for baking bread for all of their operations including Ironside.

Bryan Ford has since parted ways with Toscana and Ironside to pursue his own endeavours. In 2020, Bryan published his first-ever cookbook, “New World Sourdough“.

Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11039 Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/k4IZ2O9QnxM/hqdefault.jpg 1068807 1068807 center 22403

Bryan Ford wants to ‘expand our ideas about baking’ in Baked in Tradition

Celebrating wrapping the production on Baked in Tradition, Bryan Ford posted a lengthy Instagram post about the cooking series on Magnolia Network.

“I’ll be traveling to baking and eating establishments all over New York City, spotlighting different cultures’ baking traditions, tasting and discussing baked goods that may not get the mainstream attention they deserve and pointing out how certain items are similar even though they originate from different countries,” Bryan writes.

He continues:

I want to expand our ideas about baking by exploring the relationships that different communities have with breads and pastry.

They finished filming Baked in Tradition back in March 2022 for an August release date. Bryan Ford is currently working on a second book exclusively on Latin American Baking, according to his website.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BAKED IN TRADITION SUNDAYS ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK