









Our television screens are being taken over by pizza this month what with the release of Chef’s Table: Pizza to Netflix and now Best in Dough on Hulu – but who will be judging the delectable culinary creations on offer?

Food competitions have long stood as a hallmark of reality TV from MasterChef to Hell’s Kitchen. And over the past two decades, the foodie format has been a reliable go-to for program makers.

This fall sees a new food series dominate our screens with the release of Hulu’s Best in Dough on Monday, September 19, 2022.

In anticipation of Best in Dough’s premiere, let’s get to know who will be judging the pizzas this season.

Best in Dough — “Smoking the Competition” – Episode 103. (Photo by: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Meet the judges featured on Hulu’s Best in Dough

Los Angeles-based chef Daniele Uditi will serve as the head chef on Best in Dough. Daniele works at Pizzana, a Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria in Brentwood, California. Coming from a long line of chefs, bakers, and pastry makers from Naples, Italy, Daniele certainly knows what he’s talking about when it comes to pizza.

Joining Daniele on the show to offer up their pizza wisdom is chef Millie Peartree, comedian and foodie Eunji Kim, as well as baker Bryan Ford, who recently hosted Baked in Tradition.

Millie Peartree has served as a contributing writer to the New York Times cooking magazine, Delish, as well as being the founder of Millie Peartree Enterprises, a dessert company she founded back in 2009.

Follow the Best in Dough judges on Instagram for foodie inspiration

If you’re loving the epic foodie knowledge the Best in Dough judges have, then you might want to follow them on Instagram where they impart even more cheffy wisdom.

Looking for an insight into what it’s like running a pizza restaurant? Well, check out Daniele Uditi on Instagram @danieleuditi where he shares all the behind-the-scenes runnings of Pizzana.

Millie Peartree does it all on Instagram, sharing recipes for sweet treats as well as savoury delights. You can find her under the handle @chefmilliepeartree.

Bryan Ford can teach you everything you need to know about working with dough and baking bread (in all its forms). You can find him on Instagram @artisanbryan where he currently has over 222,000 followers.

Eunji Kim is the only judge from Best in Dough to have a private Instagram account.

View Instagram Post

The judges will be joined by host Wells Adams

Joining the judges as the show’s leader is Wells Adams, The Bachelorette star turned television host.

Wells, 38, competed on The Bachelorette back in season 12 but was eliminated sixth after his one-to-one date. That didn’t stop Wells on his pursuit of love as he returned to the show in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells Adams has ultimately found love with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, having started dating back in 2017. They got together after a flirty exchange of DMs on social media and Wells popped the question in 2019.

This is the first hosting gig Wells Adams has got although he seems a natural on Best in Dough! More please.

Best in Dough — “Nonnas” – Episode 101 — Who knows best? (Photo by: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

WATCH BEST IN DOUGH SEASON 1 MONDAYS ON HULU

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK