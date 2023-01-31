The Great British Menu 2023 chefs are officially here, with the North East contestants confirmed by the BBC to cook during the show’s first week. Get to know BBC contestants Gareth, Will, Cal, and Rory.
Top British chefs originating from various regions across the UK compete to produce a menu that is served at a prestigious banquet for special events and prominent guests. For 2023, they are ready to impress.
Chefs from South West, North West, Northern Ireland, North East, Wales, London and the South East, and Central will be placed into heats. Four contestants will be representing their hometown area.
Great British Menu 2023 chefs: North East
- Gareth Bartram
- Will Lockwood
- Rory Welch
- Cal Byerley
Wales
- Simmie Vedi
- Tom Westerland
- Mark Threadgill
- Georgia Sommerin
South West
- Nick Beardshaw
- Charlotte Vincent
- Amber Francis
- Andi Tuck
