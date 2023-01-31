The Great British Menu 2023 chefs are officially here, with the North East contestants confirmed by the BBC to cook during the show’s first week. Get to know BBC contestants Gareth, Will, Cal, and Rory.

Top British chefs originating from various regions across the UK compete to produce a menu that is served at a prestigious banquet for special events and prominent guests. For 2023, they are ready to impress.

Chefs from South West, North West, Northern Ireland, North East, Wales, London and the South East, and Central will be placed into heats. Four contestants will be representing their hometown area.

Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown

Great British Menu 2023 chefs: North East

Gareth Bartram

Will Lockwood

Rory Welch

Cal Byerley

Wales

Simmie Vedi

Tom Westerland

Mark Threadgill

Georgia Sommerin

South West

Nick Beardshaw

Charlotte Vincent

Amber Francis

Andi Tuck

Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU ON BBC ONE FROM TUESDAY TO THURSDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK