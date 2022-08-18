











Selena Gomez is known for her acting and singing talents, but she’s adding one more to her resume: cooking. As the HBO Max star only rates herself a five out of ten, chefs are willing to get that number up pronto.

From Gordon Ramsay becoming the Selena + Chef‘s first in-person chef to the likes of Kristen Kush and Ludo Lefebvre helping her out virtually, the fourth season is set to be filled with delicious food, laughter and entertainment.

This time round, Selena has set up camp in nothing less than the Hannah Montana house in Malibu. So who will be joining her in the new beach house location, whether virtually or in person?

Adrienne Cheatham

Michelin-raised, Adrienne is known for appearing on Top Chef. She grew up in the kitchens and dining rooms of the restaurants her mother managed in Chicago, before studying business and journalism at Florida A&M University.

She started a dessert catering company before being offered a job at Le Bernardin where she remained for eight years, moving up the ranks to become Executive Sous Chef. Adrienne later became Executive Chef of Red Rooster, Harlem.

Now, the chef, who finished second on Top Chef, is the founder of SundayBest, a pop-up series held in secret locations around Harlem. She shares a home in the area with her husband, Stephen Bailey.

DeVonn Francis

Based in New York, DeVonn is a Jamaican artist and chef who event production company Yardy in 2017. The art and sciences graduate also works as a food media director at the Food Education Fund.

The experienced chef, who prides himself on being a member of the LGBTQ community, started his company to investigate his own role in Caribbean culture and encourage others to seek joy and celebration in their own identities.

DeVonn, 29, currently hopes to launch a flagship studio space in Brooklyn this coming spring with an emphasis on food & beverage programming. He is also a video chef for Bon Appetit Mag. Follow him at @tuna__turner.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon, perhaps one of the most well-known chefs starring on the series, is the man behind Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. He makes history on Selena + Chef as the first in-house chef to appear!

Multi-Michelin starred, the 55-year-old father-of-five has been awarded 16 Michelin stars overall, and currently holds a total of seven. He is also the owner of chain Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, which was founded in 1997.

Married to Tana Ramsay since 1996, Gordon’s career and family are his main priorities. His signature restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, has held three Michelin stars since 2001.

Kristen Kish

Kristen is a Korean-born American chef known for winning the tenth season of Top Chef. The 38-year-old was formerly chef de cuisine at Menton in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston.

She has called Bianca Dusic her wife since 2021, who the chef lives with in Connecticut. Originally, Kristen was born in Seoul, South Korea, and adopted by a family in Kentwood, Michigan, at the age of four months.

She worked as a model in high school before finding her passion while attending the Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, earning an A.A. in culinary arts. Follow her on Instagram at @kristenlkish.

Ludo Lefebvre

Ludo is a Michelin-star French chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality. He trained with the great masters in France for 12 years before moving to Los Angeles. Now 51, he is married to wife Kristine Lefebvre.

The father-of-two has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award at two different restaurants, L’Orangerie in 1999 and 2000 and Bastide in 2006. He then went on to create restaurant tour LudoBites.

Later, Ludo opened two restaurants in Los Angeles, Trois Mec and Petit Trois. It all started when he began work at L’Orangerie at the invitation of Gilles Epie, who was the head chef at the time, becoming executive year by age 25.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Canadian chef Matty, 40, was the executive chef of Parts & Labour, a restaurant located in Toronto, Canada, which closed on January 1st 2019. The father-of-three has since started takeout restaurant Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club.

Then in April 2022, Matheson also opened Prime Seafood Palace, which is also located in Toronto, Canada. He’s also well-known in the TV world, having regularly appeared on Vice’s show Munchies.

Previously, the chef hosted Viceland’s It’s Suppertime! and Dead Set on Life. Back in 2014, Matty’s personal life involved marrying his long-time girlfriend Trish Spencer. Currently, he is Hulu’s guest star and producer on The Bear.

Nick Digiovanni

Nick, 26, is an American chef, internet personality, and entertainer. He once made history as the youngest ever finalist on MasterChef, placing in third when he competed at the age of 21.

With over 6M subscribers on YouTube, Nick is said to have left in the middle of the term at Harvard without even telling his professors to film for MasterChef, and the move has seriously paid off!

He returned to MasterChef in season 11 to act as a mentor for finalists. After graduating, Nick began making videos for YouTube, garnering over 2M views on his first video rapidly, and has partnered with big brands such as Kinder Bueno.

Paola Velez

Pastry chef Paola is a social justice activist from New York. She has worked for restaurants such as Milk Bar and Maydan in Washington and co-founded the organization Bakers Against Racism, as well as donut pop-up Doña Dona.

The 31-year-old first showcased her skills at Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando, Florida. After graduating in 2009, Velez studied for two years under Jacques Torres, an expert in the chocolate industry, at his factory in Brooklyn, New York.

It was when she spent her summers in the Dominican- where she has heritage – when she gained an appreciation for fresh produce, learning how to grow her own vegetables and fruit, and experiencing her grandmother’s home cooking.

Priya Krishna

Food reporter for New York Times, Priya is the bestselling author of books Indian-ish, which she wrote with her mother, and Cooking at Home. The journalist has also written for The New Yorker, Eater, and TASTE.

The writer, who can be followed at @priyakrishna on Instagram, previously worked for Bon Appétit and appeared on their YouTube channel from 2018 to 2020. She also worked in the marketing department of food mag Lucky Peach.

Raised in Dallas, Texas, Priya’s parents emigrated from India to the United States in the 1980s. Growing up, she attended Dartmouth College, when she started a food career at Dartmouth Dining Services while juggling her studies.

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray, 53, hosts Rachael Ray, and the Food Network series 30 Minute Meals. She also hosted Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels, $40 a Day, Rachael Ray’s Week in a Day, Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and Rachael Ray’s Kids Cook-Off.

Ray has written several cookbooks based on the 30 Minute Meals concept, and launched a magazine Every Day with Rachael Ray, in 2006. Ray’s television shows have won three Daytime Emmy Awards!

In her personal life, the TV presenter has been married to John M. Cusimano since 2005. She also launched Yum-O!, a non-profit with a mission to help kids and their families develop healthy relationships with food and cooking.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

