Since Nadiya Hussain wow The Great British Bake Off back in 2015, she has become one of the nation’s most beloved TV cooks, with a multitude of spinoff series of her own.

Given the current coronavirus pandemic/quarantine situation, which has all of us acclimatising to our new lockdown lifestyles, many are struggling to come up with creative solutions in the kitchens. With mouths to feed 24/7 and food in short supply, some of the best cooks across the country have come up with ideas to help those in need.

Nadiya Hussain is proving to be one of the most reliable when it comes to creative solutions.

Find out how to make Nadiya’s pulled banana peel recipe which she shared on Good Morning Britain here!

Nadiya talks banana peel on Good Morning Britain

On Thursday, April 2nd, Nadiya Hussain shared the news that banana peel is edible to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

To their disbelief, Nadiya discussed ways you could cook and eat banana peel. Susanna Reid said: “Banana peel? You don’t mean the skin of the banana do you? I didn’t know that was edible.”

Nadiya explained:

We need to stop and think about what we throw away. I’ve been cooking banana peel forever, we always cook banana peel. I thought to myself, I have to share this!

Nadiya Hussain’s banana peel recipe

In her Good Morning Britain appearance, Nadiya said: “Don’t chuck the peel away, cook it up with some garlic, some onion, some BBQ sauce, stick it in a burger and you’ve got pulled pork, pulled chicken. It’s amazing!”

While she hasn’t released a full recipe as of yet, we have done some digging to find out the best way to make banana peel pulled pork.

It is quite a traditional vegetarian recipe in Brazil and Venezuela – a veggie version of carne mechada – so our recipes are largely based on that cuisine.

Banana peel recipe step-by-step

Step 1: Save your banana peels (two would be fine for this recipe) and wash them, Make sure all of the white inside has been removed. Clean with a spoon if there’s anything leftover inside.

Step 2: Shred the peels with a fork, “pulling them” and then slice them into 2 to 3 inch-long pieces.

Step 3: In a bowl, add the banana, 1 tbsp of olive oil, 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 2 cloves of chopped garlic. Mix to combine.

Step 4: Finely slice 1 onion.

Step 4: Heat a pan over medium heat and add the chopped onion. Cook until softened, then add the shredded banana peels. Add a small splash of water to help them steam and become tender.

Step 5: The bananas should be done in around 5 to 10 minutes more or less. Add another splash of water and keep cooking if the pan goes dry before the bananas have softened.

Step 6: When they are tender, add 2 tbsps of barbecue sauce, or enough to fully cover the mix, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for under a minute to let the mix fully soak up the BBQ flavour.

Step 7: Assemble your “pulled banana” burger! We recommend a brioche bun and some coleslaw, but customise your burger to your tastes. Get creative!

