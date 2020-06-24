Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ever since Nadiya Hussain won The Great British Bake Off in 2015, she has rocketed to the status of one of Britain’s best TV chefs.

Nadiya’s Summer Feasts launched last summer with an array of recipes to welcome in the warm weather. Now the series is back on BBC Two, airing repeat episodes Tuesday nights at 8 pm.

One of the most coveted recipes from Nadiya’s Summer Feasts was undeniably her sticky BBQ lamb. So, we thought we’d make it easy for you to recreate at home with an easy-to-follow recipe.

Here’s how you can make Nadiya’s barbecued butterflied leg of lamb with sticky rhubarb glaze. Get cooking!

Nadiya’s Summer Feasts: BBQ lamb ingredients

For the recipe, you will need a whole leg of lamb, which is about 1kg. Ask a butcher to butterfly the meat for you, as it’s tricky business. You will also need oil and 2 tbsp of salt for the lamb.

Next, for the rhubarb glaze. This requires 50g of butter, 2 large sprigs of rosemary (leaves finely chopped), 4 chopped garlic cloves, 400g rhubarb (thinly sliced), 1/2 tsp of salt, 2 tbsp honey, and 1 tsp chilli powder.

This recipe is super simple to follow, yet packed full of flavour. It will feed 4 to 6 people.

Make Nadiya Hussain’s butterfly barbecue lamb

Step 1: Get your barbecue going. Have some areas where there is not any charcoal. Next check whether your lamb is thicker in some places; lay it down on a board and make vertical slits to open it up. This will help the lamb cook evenly.

Step 2: Drizzle the lamb with oil and sprinkle over the salt. Be generous and coat both sides evenly. Place the lamb fat side down on the barbecue and let sizzle and brown. Then flip and brown the meat side. When both have some colour, move it to the side without charcoal. Once seared, leave the lamb to roast for around 30 minutes.

Step 3: Start on the rhubarb glaze. Melt the butter in a pan. Add rosemary and garlic then cook on a high heat for a few minutes. Lower the heat to medium then add the slices of rhubarb, salt, honey, chilli powder. Stir to combine.

Step 4: You will have to cook the glaze for between 30 and 40 minutes until it resembles a rich paste. If it starts to stick, lower the heat and stir frequently. Flavour with more honey if your rhubarb is too tart.

Step 5: Brush the rhubarb glaze across the top and base of the lamb.

Step 7: Take the lamb off the barbecue and leave to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

BBQ lamb in the oven recipe

Nadiya also wrote this recipe to be enjoyed whether you have a barbecue or not. Here’s how to follow along if you don’t have a barbecue this summer.

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 180C.

Step 2: Place the lamb into a roasting tray. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle over the salt. Be generous and coat both sides evenly. Cook the lamb in the oven for 40 minutes if you want the meat medium, or 30 minutes if you want the lamb pink.

Step 3: Cook the rhubarb glaze with the above method.

Step 5: Remove the leg of lamb once cooked for 30 to 40 minutes. If there is liquid in the base of the pan, drain it off.

Step 6: Brush the rhubarb glaze across the top and base of the lamb and leave it fat side up in the pan. Cook for a further 20 minutes.

Step 7: Take the lamb out of the oven and leave to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

