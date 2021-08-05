Netflix: Is Paris Hilton pregnant? Cooking with Paris star faces speculation!











Paris Hilton has recently launched Netflix series Cooking With Paris, which has led to more swirling rumors about a possible ‘pregnancy’.

The host has brought stars like reality star Kim Kardashian and comedian Nikki Glaser into her kitchen, to help her whip up a cooking storm.

It’s all being aired on Netflix, which has led to more non food-related rumors regarding whether Paris Hilton is pregnant.

From her love life, to unpicking what the truth behind the rumors is, Reality Titbit has covered everything you need to know below.

Fans question if Paris Hilton is pregnant

Following her release of Cooking With Paris on Netflix, the speculation around whether she is pregnant is continuing to circulate.

One fan voiced their thoughts on Twitter, and said: “OKAY I really need to know if @ParisHilton is pregnant or not.

Another said: “Paris Hilton is pregnant??????”

Many seemed to believe the rumors, with one writing: “Paris Hilton is pregnant! One down, Five more to go.”

Paris Hilton said that she is not pregnant YET — lanadelreycist (@urfuturewifefk) July 29, 2021

Is Paris Hilton pregnant?

No, Paris confirmed she is not pregnant

Despite the rumors swirling, the Cooking With Paris star has denied all speculation that she is currently expecting.

It was first reported towards the end of July 2021, that Paris was expecting her first child with her fiance.

She revealed on her podcast that she woke up to about 3,000 texts on her five iPhones from people wishing her congratulations.

Paris jokingly said she is pregnant with triplets, before saying she is “so excited for motherhood”.

But the Netflix star went on to confirm that she is not pregnant yet and is waiting until after her wedding to start a family.

This is despite reportedly announcing in January that she was undergoing IVF treatments.

Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me. Listen now: https://t.co/H0k86nnjU2 pic.twitter.com/1Q4dBK7kdJ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 27, 2021

Who is Paris Hilton’s fiance?

Carter Reum

If you noticed a ring on her finger – whilst trying to find the tongs or make a frittata – Paris and Carter are currently engaged.

They have plans to get married this year, after Carter put a ring on it while they enjoyed a private island vacation in February earlier this year.

Paris and her beau Carter recently celebrated 20 months together!

Carter, 40, is an American author, entrepreneur and venture capitalist.

He is best known for founding M13 Ventures, an angel investment firm.

