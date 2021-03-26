Who is Rosanna Pansino? Boyfriend, net worth and height of Baketopia star!











HBO recently launched a delicious show called Baketopia, which *warning* might make your mouth water. So, who is Rosanna?

She is the host behind the show, who creates trend-setting challenges for bakers, before they get to work and create viral-worthy desserts.

With a $10,000 prize at stake, it doesn’t come without pressure. So it’s no surprise that participants are seen doing their best to impress Rosanna.

So, let’s zone in and find out more about the host. We found out who her boyfriend is, if she’s had surgery, her net worth and more…

Who is Rosanna Pansino?

Rosanna Pansino, 35, is a YouTuber, baker and best-selling author.

She is one of the highest-paid women on YouTube, and is best known for her internet cooking show Nerdy Nummies, which began in 2011.

As the host of the most popular cooking series on the platform, Rosanna is nothing short of successful – with 12.8 million subscribers behind her!

She has written and published two cookbooks based on the series, and has released her own baking line, in partnership with Wilton.

Rosanna made her first appearance on television as a contestant on Season 2 of VH1’s Scream Queens.

In February 2021, Rosanna had her breast implants removed, which she announced on her Instagram profile.

Rosanna Pansino: Height and net worth

Several fans regularly question Rosanna’s height, which is 4 ft 10.

When it comes to her successful online and TV career, it’s no surprise that she is wealthy. Her net worth is $9 million.

The Washington-born star reportedly earns $6,400 per day, with an income of $2.4 million a year made from video advertisements.

I'm going tbh. I don't enjoy baking shows. Only ever liked Nailed It because of how hilarious it was. However I decided to try #Baketopia because @RosannaPansino is the host and I love her & this is a legit good show! Every contestant so far has been incredibly talented! 10/10 — Mandi (@MandiRawks) March 26, 2021

Who is Rosanna Pansino’s boyfriend?

Mike Lamond

Known as his online alias “Husky”, Mike is a former sports commentator.

The 33-year-old is currently a YouTuber, director, and voice actor.

Rosanna’s boyfriend, who she has been in a relationship with for years, is best known for commentating on video game StarCraft II.

His talents never fall short, as he won a Shorty Award for Best in Gaming!

