Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

While Saturday Kitchen Live has had to change its regular set-up as a result of social distancing, Saturday Kitchen Best Bites (which airs on Sunday mornings) has become an even more popular watch.

Over the past few months in lockdown, Matt Tebbutt has been revisiting some of his favourite recipes from the past few years, showing clips of how to make them at home.

One of the most popular recipes, from Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’s Samin Nosrat, was the Alfonso mango pie.

So, how do you make the mango pie? Follow our step-by-step recipe here!

Alfonso mango pie: Ingredients

For the biscuit base, you will need 280g of digestive biscuits, 65g granulated sugar, 128g unsalted melted butter, 1/4 tsp of ground cardamom and a pinch of sea salt.

For the mango filling, you will need 100g granulated sugar, 120ml double cream, 115g cream cheese, 850g tin of Alfonso mango pulp, 2 tbsp (plus an extra 1/4 tsp) of powdered gelatine, and finally another pinch of sea salt.

You will also need two 23cm/9in metal pie tins.

How to make Samin Nosrat’s mango pie

Step 1: Crush the biscuits either in a food processor or using a plastic bag and a rolling pin. You will want a fine crumb. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add the 65g of sugar, cardamom and salt, stirring well to combine.

Step 2: Pour the melted butter over the biscuit crumbs and mix until combined. Put half of the crumb mixture in one of the metal pie tins and press evenly down. Build up the sides of the tin, compressing the base as much as possible to prevent it crumbling. Repeat with the rest of the mixture in the second tin.

Step 3: Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Pop the pie bases in the freezer for 15 minutes then remove and bake for 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

Step 4: For the filling, you will first have to make the gelatine mix. First put 177ml of cold water into a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together the gelatine and 50g of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar/gelatine powder mix over the cold water and leave for a few minutes.

Step 5: In a third bowl, whip the cream with the remaining 50g of sugar to form medium stiff peaks. Set aside.

Step 6: Heat about a quarter of the mango pulp in a saucepan over a medium-low heat, until just warm. Pour into the gelatine mixture and whisk, until well combined. The gelatine should dissolve completely. Gradually whisk in the remaining mango pulp.

Step 7: Beat the cream cheese in a bowl, until soft and smooth. Add to the mango mixture with the salt. Blend the mix using a hand blender, until completely smooth.

Step 8: Fold a quarter of the mango mix into the whipped cream using a spatula. Repeat with the rest of the cream, until it is not streaky and has all combined.

Step 9: Divide the filling between the cooled bases and refrigerate overnight. It needs at least 5 hours to properly chill and set.

