The hosts of MasterChef Junior are expecting nothing but fire in the kitchen













MasterChef Junior is back on Fox this march for its eighth season. The show has been a hit across America and fans cant wait to meet the 16 new junior chefs hoping to impress the judges with their culinary skills in order to bag the trophy and win a whopping $100,000.

The show provides budding chefs with the opportunity to showcase their skills and love of food through a series of difficult but delicious tasks. Before we dive into the new series lets meet the three judges and hosts of MasterChef Junior.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Aaron Sanchez

Aaron is one of the judges the kids will be facing and he is most known for being a chef, author and TV personality. He is also an entrepreneur and is the founder of Johnny Sanchez in New Orleans as well as being the co-founder and creative director for Cocina. The organisation is the first online multi-media platform dedicated to promoting Latin culture through its incredible cuisine.

Aside from MasterChef Junior, Sanchez is also the host of MasterChef and has been on several other cooking programmes including Chopped and Chopped Junior.

He has also hosted the series Taco Trip which ended up being nominated for an Emmy as well as being featured on Iron Chef and Best Thing I Ever Ate.

Aaron was raised around food with his family being part of the restaurant industry, therefore he has spent his life dedicated to maintaining his family’s tradition of creating delicious and diverse cuisine.

Daphne Oz

Daphne is a multi-faceted chef that is also recognised as a New York Times best selling author, health expert and entrepreneur.

This season of MasterChef Junior marks her first time as a host on the show, however, she is no stranger to being on the TV as she is the co-host of the popular ABC daytime talk show, The Chew.

The chef also delivers the latest culinary news and delicious family recipes on the show The Dish on Oz.

Aside from being a successful businesswoman and chef, Oz is a busy mom to her four children. The star had all four kids within the space of five years and is very close to each of them.

Gordon Ramsey

The final host is probably the most popular chef in the world. Gordon Ramsey, the British chef, was born in Stratford-Upon-Avon in England and learned his impeccable skills from some of the most prestigious chefs on the planet such as Marco Pierre White, Albert Roux and Guy Savoy.

Ramsey blew up in 1993 when he worked as the head chef at the exclusive London restaurant The Aubergine, where he was awarded two Michelin stars within the first three years of working there.

At just 31, Ramsey opened his first restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsey and after this, he quickly became the most coveted chef in the culinary world.

Since then he has become the most infamous chef on the planet and even has his own TV network for his highly popular shows like Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hells Kitchen.

