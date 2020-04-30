Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We have found that beloved ITV breakfast show This Morning is fast becoming one of the best resources for recipes during quarantine.

With many people stuck for ideas on what to cook, Phil Vickery and James Martin – two veteran TV chefs – have taken it upon themselves to help the nation with some easy-to-cook recipe ideas.

This Morning’s episode on Thursday, April 30th saw Alison Hammond join in with the cooking, as she presented viewers her easy cookie recipe, but it was Phil Vickery’s “fakeaway” KFC recipe which stole the show.

So how do you make Phil’s KFC fried chicken? Follow out the recipe here!

This Morning’s does “fakeaway” KFC

Given that many of us aren’t able to access KFC’s fried chicken in the way we used to, many have missed out on this tasty treat. But Phil Vickery has his own version which will keep you satiated through all of quarantine.

Some viewers weren’t all too pleased that Phil’s method involves baking the chicken, rather than just frying it, but still plenty of This Morning fans were hunting down the recipe.

This Morning KFC fried chicken ingredients

For the “fakeaway” KFC fried chicken you will need 8 large chicken thighs – Phil removes the skin, but keeps the bone in. This is a recipe to feed 4 people.

For the fried chicken marinade, you will need 220 ml of buttermilk or yogurt, 1 tbsp of salt, 2 tbsp dried oregano, 2 tbsp dried thyme, 1 tbsp cumin, 2 tsp ground black pepper, and 1 tsp cayenne pepper.

You will also need 225 g of plain flour, 4 eggs, 150 ml cold water, and sunflower oil for frying.

Make Phil’s fried chicken step-by-step

First you will need to create the marinade and leave the chicken in it for an hour or more before you get cooking.

Step 1: Place the chicken legs in a bowl and add the buttermilk (or yoghurt) and salt. Mix well and then leave to let the chicken soften.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 220 degrees before you’re ready to cook the chicken.

Step 3: Place the oregano, thyme, cumin, peppers and flour into a bowl and combine.

Step 4: Whisk the eggs together with the water in a third bowl.

Step 5: Remove the chicken thighs from the buttermilk and wipe off any excess, as you do not want it overly coated. Place the leftover buttermilk into eggs and water and whisk to combine.

Step 6: Dip each thigh into the flour and spice mix to lightly coat, remove from the flour and place to one side.

Step 7: Next dip each piece of floured chicken in the egg mixture, shake off any excess then put back into the flour mixture to coat – do this one chicken piece at a time to ensure you won’t get too messy!

Step 8: Heat a pan of oil around 2-3 cm deep to about 175 degrees. You can test the temperature with a small piece of bread if you don’t have a thermometer – when the bread browns within 30 seconds you’ve reached the right temp.

Step 9: Add 4 chicken thighs and fry for a 4-5 minutes then carefully turn over and cook on the other side until golden brown.

Step 10: Place a wire rack onto a baking tray, then place the fried chicken on the wire rack.

Step 11: Bake the chicken in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until it is cooked through.

Step 12: Remove from the oven and allow to rest for about 15-20 minutes to ensure you won’t burn your mouth!

