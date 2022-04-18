Tiffani Faison explains split from wife in Tournament of Champions 3 finale













*WARNING: Spoilers for Tournament of Champions’ season 3 ahead*

After another stellar season, Tournament of Champions has crowned the winning chef of season 3.

The semi-finals saw Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson showdown in the kitchen, but ultimately Tiffani had the edge on Brooke. In the end, it came down to two points: Tiffani beat Brooke by one point in taste and one point in use of the randomizer, scoring her 92 overall.

After Tiffani’s win, she revealed details about her love life which surprised many fans who were unaware of the difficult few years Tiffani has faced.

Tiffani Faison reveals she is no longer married

In the finale episode of Tournament of Champions season 3, Tiffani Faison revealed she was no longer married.

In an interview with Boston Magazine back in 2020, Tiffani spoke candidly about her divorce from Kelly Walsh that year. The couple had been married for over a decade. And not only were Tiffani Faison and Kelly Walsh married, but they were longtime business partners.

While the chef has been candid about their separation, she did not share many details of their relationship while they were married. However, Tiffani and Kelly did featured in another piece in Boston Magazine in 2019, speaking about their restaurant group. This interview revealed that the couple met in 2007 at an industry party in Boston.

Who is Tiffani’s ex-wife Kelly?

The Boston Magazine interview from 2019 gives us more information about Kelly Walsh and her career. After attending culinary school, Kelly went on to obtain a business degree.

Kelly Walsh was the director of operations for the former couple’s restaurant group, Big Heart Hospitality. She no longer works in this role.

Tiffani and Kelly are both military kids, as their parents served in the armed forces. They have said this was a bonding connection for the couple.

What’s next for Tiffani?

After winning the third season of Tournament of Champions, you might be expecting big things from Tiffani Faison.

We are currently waiting for confirmation of a new season of Chopped, another of the Food Network’s cooking shows where Tiffani serves as a judge.

She also continues to run her business, Big Heart Hospitality. You can follow the Boston-based company on Instagram for updates.

