Tom Kerridge returns to the judging panel for BBC’s Great British Menu, and fans will have noticed his weight loss throughout the years.

As well as his huge weight loss, the chef has gone on to do some extraordinary things in his career. Tom and his wife Beth are responsible for building The Hand & Flowers into what it is today, the world’s first and only two Michelin-starred pub.

We take a look at Tom’s weight loss, and what he’s said about the process.

Tom Kerridge on Great British Menu

Tom joins the judging trio on the Great British Menu alongside Nisha Katona and Ed Gamble.

The Michelin-star chef participated as a chef on the show in 2010 and 2011, winning the main course round in both years.

He made a return once again in 2012, as a veteran, helping to mentor and guide the chefs through to the judge’s table.

Tom Kerridge opens up about his weight loss

Tom has been open about his weight loss journey, speaking out to various media publications on the subject.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Tom revealed that he lost a massive 12 stone in five years. At his heaviest, Tom weighed in at 30 stone when he turned 40.

To show how much weight he had actually lost, the chef brought a pair of old trousers to the breakfast show sofa.

Then host Piers Morgan stood next to Tom to show the drastic weight difference. Both Tom and Piers could fit in the trousers that Kerridge was wearing before his weight loss.

The chef revealed that he cut out starch, carbohydrates, and alcohol to lose this weight after realizing he was obese.

Great British Menu season 18

Season 18 of The Great British Menu kicks off on January 31 on BBC Two.

The first episode will kick off with chefs from the North East of England and will be the first of 24.

Season 17 saw 29-year-old Spencer Metzger crowned the winner of the show. We’re sure this year’s chefs will be giving everything they can to follow in his footsteps.

