Wagamama has launched online cooking series during the quarantine period in the UK.

Called Wok from Home, the chain restaurant shows you how to make some of their most popular dishes.

For the purpose, executive chef Steve Mangleshot offers step-by-step tutorials on how to recreate those staple recipes from the comfort of your kitchen.

Episode 1 (Wednesday, April 8th) featured Wagamama’s famous chicken katsu curry. So, here’s how to make the dish!

Wagamama’s chicken katsu curry: Ingredients

For the chicken katsu curry, you will need:

120g rice

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs (beaten)

100g breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil

40g salad

The sauce requires the following ingredients:

2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion

1 garlic clove

1 piece of ginger (thumb size)

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

How to make the chicken katsu curry

To make the sauce, finely chop the onion, garlic and ginger. Fry them in vegetable oil for a few minutes. Add the turmeric and curry powder to the mix. Stir regularly and cook for a few more minutes on a low/medium heat.

Add the flour and stir, giving the mix a few more minutes to cook. Add the chicken/vegetable stock by adding a little bit and stirring everything together. Add the coconut milk and continue to stir.

Finally, add the soy sauce and sugar.

Split the chicken breasts in half so you have 4 thin fillets. Place the chicken slices in the flour bowl, then in the beaten eggs and finally in the bread crumbs.

Add 75ml vegetable oil to a pan and fry the chicken fillets. Fry until they are golden and cooked through.

Strain the curry sauce to get rid of any chunks. Boil the rice as per package instructions.

Place the rice in a bowl, slice the chicken fillets, add the curry sauce on top and serve with a salad on the side.

