When was Hell's Kitchen season 19 filmed? And where does filming take place?











As Hell’s Kitchen season 19 comes to Fox, fans are starting to wonder where and when the cooking series was filmed.

A group of 18 contestants are split into two groups, and the battle to win doesn’t come easy, as they are giving a number of challenges along the way.

Judge and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay gets to see who has the culinary skills to win the grand prize – of becoming head chef at his restaurant.

So where was Hell’s Kitchen season 19 filmed? When did filming happen?

Screenshot: “I Think That Is One Of Your Best Dishes You’ve Cooked So Far” | Hell’s Kitchen Youtube

When was Hell’s Kitchen season 19 filmed?

April 2018

Although season 19 just launched on Fox, it was filmed almost 2 years ago.

Season 20 was also filmed back in April 2018, with each season taking 18 production days to film, according to reality blurred.

Season 19 also aired on ITV2 in the UK, from October to December 2020.

Thank you to the UK for airing Hells Kitchen Season 19 a full two months before we get it over here, I have stolen it and we will be watching it after we finish the animaniacs reboot — eat flaming death fascist media pigs (@Micolithe) December 22, 2020

BBC: Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? Show location revealed!

Where was Hell’s Kitchen season 19 filmed?

Caesar’s Entertainment Studios, Las Vegas

Usually, Hell’s Kitchen seasons are filmed in Los Angeles, but things changed for season 19.

With Gordon Ramsay having several Caesar’s properties, they reportedly wanted the show to involve their Vegas buildings, and contributed towards costs for them to move their location.

The show was actually filmed in a kitchen set – which looks very similar to the actual Hell’s Kitchen restaurant!

The season 19 winner became head chef at Hell’s Kitchen in Lake Tahoe.

This is season 19 of hells kitchen and I don't think I will ever get bored of watching Gordon Ramsey throw undercooked food at people — ~dottie~ (@ohhitscharlotte) November 13, 2020

NETFLIX: Who is Kieffer from Teen Mom? Five things to know

Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe explored

Lake Tahoe is known as a major tourist attraction in Nevada and California.

The Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opened there in late 2019, so it has been opened for just over one year – the latest in the list of Gordon’s restaurants.

Some dishes include pan seared scallops, lobster risotto, beef wellington, crispy skin salmon and sticky toffee pudding.

WATCH HELL’S KITCHEN SEASON 19 ON FOX THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK